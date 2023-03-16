Cleartrip is your one-stop travel destination this summer; launches bus services in 90+ cities and the first edition of #NationOnVacation

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ahead of the upcoming summer holidays, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, announced the launch of bus services on its app to ensure greater travel connectivity. Currently, it has an inventory of 10L bus connections and plans to build the largest bus network in India. The company has partnered with multiple State Road Transport Corporations and private bus operators nationwide.

The new bus booking business will address critical user needs through unmatched flexibility and transparency. Some of the key features include a 24*7 voice helpline, no hidden costs, quick refunds, and easy cancellation. As part of the launch offer, users can enjoy benefits like 'zero convenience fee' and a flat 10 per cent off on all bus bookings until 31 March 2023.

As a bonus, the company has also unveiled India's largest summer travel sale - #NationOnVacation. Packed with industry-first offerings on hotels, flights, and buses, this first edition of Cleartrip's marquee IP, which will be an annual affair, promises to make travel affordable like never before.

Speaking on the exciting development, Prahlad Krishnamurti, Chief Business Officer, Cleartrip, stated, "Every decision we make at Cleartrip is to empower our users with choice, clarity and control and the launch of buses is no different. This new endeavour will help strengthen our position as a trusted and integrated travel partner, deepen our customer engagement, and simplify travel."

Adding to the #NationOnVacation, he stated, "Summer holidays hold a special reverence across age groups and geographies. With the launch of #NationOnVacation, we want to celebrate India's love for summer and travel. With these deals, travellers can plan without last-minute hassles, take advantage of the best prices, and enjoy a superior travel experience."

Starting on 22 March 2023, #NationOnVacation is a 9-day travel extravaganza with domestic and international flights beginning at INR 999 and INR 4999 and specifically curated offers for popular tourist destinations.

Cleartrip has onboarded 40+ airline partners and 80000+ domestic and 4L+ international hotels to ensure the biggest collection of options for users. Some of the high-value offers include:

- CT Flex only at Rs.99 and CT FlexMax at Rs.499



- Domestic flights to Goa, Kochi & Pune at INR 999

- International flights to Bangkok at Rs.4999, Maldives at Rs.6499, London at Rs.27999 and Paris at Rs 24999 only

- Hotels starting at Rs 199

- 50 per cent off on domestic hotel bookings (Flash sale: Tatkaal - noon daily)

- 5-star hotels starting from Rs.2499 only & 4-star at INR 1499

- 15 per cent off on all bus bookings

Cleartrip will continue to invest in industry-first and customer-centric propositions during the course of the year to make travel accessible to a larger demographic.

Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as India's fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired 100% of Cleartrip's shareholding, and subsequently, Adani Enterprises acquired a significant minority stake in Cleartrip in October 2021. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings such as 'CT Flexmax, CT Flex, and CT Upgrade', Cleartrip has a clear vision to disrupt the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights and hotels, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering its customers convenience, choice, competitive prices, and exclusive content.

