Cliffton Valley, leading luxurious project in Shimla launches three much-awaited residential towers

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI/SRV): Cliffton Valley, one of the leading luxury residential projects in the Queen of Hills, Shimla, has announced the launch of its residential towers - Tower E, Tower F, and Tower G.

The announcement of these new towers with a scenic overview of the hills came post a huge demand from property investors and home buyers in search for a reliable property in Himachal Pradesh. Furthermore, homeowners are assured of the quality with award-winning, internationally renowned architect Dr Javier Pioz leading the project.

Nature, beautiful scenery, private outdoor space or nearby parks, and additional square footage for remote work are a few criteria homebuyers consider while planning to purchase a property. Apart from this, one important factor that people do consider is Cities that have these kinds of properties and are providing people with a fresh view of nature.



One City which tops the chart and ticks most of the boxes in the view of homebuyers looking to opt for Luxury Real Estate properties in Shimla in the Northern State of Himachal Pradesh. A very obvious reason for Shimla to be a perfect bet for people is because of the reason that the City is about 6-7 hours of drive from the National Capital and people look for holiday homes in a city that can be reached in a short duration.

In Shimla luxury projects like Cliffton Valley are gaining huge traction among the homebuyers looking to purchase Luxury Real Estate properties in Shimla. This luxurious residential society provides you with everything you have been looking for in order to evade your chaotic life and get fresh air of nature.

The project has taken every nitty-gritty into the account and has provided all the modern-day features like earthquake-resistant structures, a secured gated community, lifts in all blocks, and more. All units are surrounded by nature for an active lifestyle and provide all the luxury and comforts.

The property is laden with all the highest specifications and has spacious balconies in all apartments, stain-free flooring and finishing, a modular kitchen, modern wardrobes in bedrooms, and a false ceiling in the drawing/dining room. Additionally, the interiors are designed at par with high living standards, meeting your unique lifestyle needs and status symbol.





Finally! Some positive good news for people to celebrate as things are getting back to normal after a turbulent period of two years since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus. With the government lifting the lockdowns, easing the restrictions, and with the markets reopening, the economy is also recovering its lost steam and various sectors are witnessing a surge in the demand for products and services. One sector that has been going strong and has been the least negatively affected sector by the Covid-19 Pandemic is Luxury Real Estate.

Luxury Real Estate has been going strong as compared to other sectors and as per several reports and market studies, the segment of Luxury Real Estate would continue to receive a phenomenal push in the present year as well as in the upcoming years. People, specifically, the High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and the Upper-Middle Class (UMC) are coming forward and are keen on investing in luxury properties.

One of the major reasons for this northward surge in the demand for luxury real estate properties is because of the sad feeling of being stuck in an apartment during the lockdown and working from home. Every person needs a break and wants to go out, somewhere far from their daily lifestyle.

Another important reason was the up-gradation of people's lifestyles amid the pandemic that has pushed these High Net Worth Individuals to go for homes equipped with better amenities. What draws the attention of homebuyers is that Luxury homes are closer to nature and provide a posh resort-like feel to the residents.

According to a recently conducted survey, nearly 46 per cent of the respondents feel luxury homes are a necessity in the prevailing circumstances, especially in a stressful and chaotic lifestyle.

Additionally, the homebuyers also understand the plethora of health benefits of residing in spacious and green surroundings and this is the reason why millennials and the upper-middle-class wish to live in accommodations that provide them with an uber-rich ambience.

