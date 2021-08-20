Climate Sustainability Company, EKI Energy reports astonishing Q1FY22 results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): EKI Energy Services Limited (BSE: EKI-543284), a company belonging to the niche segment of climate change and sustainability solutions, just took 3 months to cross its previous year annual revenue and profit figures.

The Company reported phenomenal profit after tax of Rs. 35.74 Crore in the first quarter itself, which was Rs. 18.70 Crore in the entire F.Y. 2020-21. The total revenue for Q1FY22 stood at Rs. 193.49 Crore, which was Rs. 191.02 Crore in full year 2020-21. With the astonishing first quarter results, the Company's stock was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs. 1727.65/-

The Company got listed on BSE in April '21 and within a span of 4 months period, it has delivered more than 1500 per cent return to its shareholders



"We are extremely delighted to have commenced the year on an encouraging note, with tremendous growth in the revenues and PAT. Globally, we see a strong demand for carbon offsets, given the growing emphasis on global warming and climate change impact. F.Y. 2020-21 was a big year for climate action, with domestic and multinational companies pledging climate action and even governments stepping up to the plate. While the pandemic is far from over, markets are normalizing and economies are reopening. All these factors bode well for EKI as we continue to provide our clients with an ever-increasing array of climate change, carbon offsets and sustainability solutions."

