Cloud Kitchen startup 'Kouzina' celebrates 7 years with all-India expansion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kouzina has grown from a single brand single kitchen in December 2013 to more than 40 multi-brand cloud kitchens across 7 cities in the country today, the company has seen consistent growth.

The Bangalore-based company offers a digitally powered platform that delivers quality food from a network of hyperlocal cloud kitchens. WarmOven is one of the company's leading brands that specializes in cakes and desserts, having pioneered this category online.

The brand has become a leader in the cakes and dessert space by focussing its product innovation solely based on customer need. "Having pioneered the cakes and desserts category online, we ensure that our customers get the best delivery experience in this category by investing in all aspects of the experience from freshly baked cakes to exceptional packaging.

We constantly listen to what the customer has to tell us and implement the changes that are required so that we can delight every single customer. We aim to be a dessert and bakery brand that customers trust for every occasion," says Radhakrishna, Brand Manager of WarmOven.

WarmOven has something to offer everyone - a range of unique products that encourage customers to make every moment worth celebrating with a cake. Their latest Mini Cakes of 250 grams have become a trend for smaller celebrations.

Surprise cakes, smash cakes, half cakes and a range of premium Entremets create 'wow' moments for customers. The brand also promotes unique celebratory concepts like 'Do not Blow Candles' that aims at educating customers about celebrating responsibly.

Products co-created with other FMCG players offer customers the same great WarmOven cake with a blend of flavour and texture of other loved products. Collaborations with other such partners help the brand create unique products while increasing its reach to a wider market.



Kouzina also caters to fast food and snacking through Indiana Burgers and KaatiZone that are co-located in the same kitchens.

Indiana Burgers is a nostalgic Bangalore brand from the 1980s that continues to deliver delicious juicy burgers across the country. The burgers range from simple 'on-the-go' burgers to Gourmet Meals and the popular Beast Burgers.

What started in Bangalore about 2 decades ago, with the aim of making street food healthier and hygienic, has now evolved as a much-loved and trusted fast-food brand across the country. KaatiZone has extended beyond Kaati rolls into Cheeserias, Healthy Wraps and the newly introduced sell-out, Rice Bowls.

"We are humbled to see our brands grow and to receive continuous love from customers. We aim to extend the Bangalorean experience to the rest of the country. We strongly believe that our burgers and rolls will speak for themselves," says Kranthi Kumar, Brand Manager, Indiana Burgers & KaatiZone.

Founded by entrepreneurs with deep experience in the food delivery space, Kouzina announced funding round in June 2020 and is backed by leading entrepreneurs such as Jyoti Bansal, Anuj Srivastava, Harpreet Grover and others. The company plans to continue aggressive expansion into additional cities and is also exploring a technology-enabled franchising model for its expansion.

Founded by Gautam Balijepalli, Mahesh Madiyala, Sumit Gupta, and Rohankumar Rao in 2013, WarmOven is a delivery-based cakes and desserts brand that wholly operates online. Its cloud kitchen-based model is expected to display significant growth following the pandemic.

All Kouzina kitchens are FSSAI certified and maintain high hygiene standards. WarmOven and other brands are available on delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, Paytm and Amazon or their website www.warmoven.in.

It has never been just about the food, there is an emotion attached to every food bag going out of the Kouzina kitchens.

