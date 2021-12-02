Cloudbazaar 2021 brings together internet leaders to discuss the future of E-commerce

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): NewFold Digital, a leading web presence solutions provider serving millions of MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) and web professionals globally is virtually convening the 10th edition of its marquee event Cloudbazaar, in association with .ORG.

Taking place under the theme of The Future with E-commerce, this year's program will address everything that web professionals need to understand and prepare for the future of E-commerce. The virtual event is scheduled for December 3, 2021 and brings together workshops and keynotes from industry leaders and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns became the new normal and consumers increasingly 'went digital' for their essential needs which hastened the urgency for businesses, especially small businesses to go digital. This need of MSMEs to unlock digital capabilities serves as a huge opportunity for web professionals in India. The future is bright for web professionals who keep themselves upskilled and ready for this wave of digitalization.

As India's premier cloud and hosting industry annual event, Cloudbazaar hosts some of the biggest names in the internet world making it the perfect platform to educate and train the web professional community. With an overarching mission to help web professionals advance, upskill and win, this year's event will feature eminent speakers from WooCommerce, Kantar, Zinnov, Verisign, Public Internet Registry, and Google among others. Industry experts will share insights on topics ranging from eCommerce trends in 2022, direct-to-commerce trend amongst brands, cause-based marketing and commerce, etc. Some of the key speakers include Paul Maiorana, CEO of WooCommerce, Anand Vora, VP of Business Affairs at Public Interest Registry, Bhaskar Ramesh, Director Omnichannel Solutions from Google India, Praveen Bhadada, Partner & Global Head of Digital from Zinnov, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director & Co-Founder of Wakefit.co and Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, Executive VP- Insights Division from Kantar. More details are available on www.cloudbazaar.org where registrations are open to anyone interested in attending the event.

The event will address key questions such as how the next million users will transact online, and how web professionals can help MSMEs with their increasing demand for E-commerce to serve this new audience.

"Global E-commerce has crossed 4 Trillion in GMV. India alone has been on an upward trajectory with unprecedented growth of over 30% and this momentum will only continue. By adopting E-commerce, MSMEs will gain significant advantage in serving this growing online audience. Web professionals, in turn, are the primary stakeholders in enabling these MSMEs with E-commerce capabilities. They are driving technology-enabled innovations like digital storefronts and payments, hyper-local logistics, analytics driven customer engagement and digital advertisements. Through some of our brands like Bluehost, ResellerClub and Logicboxes, we have been serving web professionals and the developer community for more than a decade now and care deeply about how we can help them succeed. Cloudbazaar is an initiative through which we aim to emphasize and share knowledge with our web pro-community with an overarching mission to help web professionals advance, upskill and win," said Manish Dalal, Head of Strategy, SVP of Global Channels at NewFold Digital.

In its 10th edition this year (and second virtual one), the event is expected to receive an online footfall of nearly 1000 attendees. Cloudbazaar has collaborated with several companies including ORG as the title sponsor in order to make this event memorable and rewarding.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)