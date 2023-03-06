Clove Dental nurturing equality with women making up 70 per cent of overall employees' base

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a world where gender equality remains a pressing issue, it's always heartening to see companies taking steps towards creating a more inclusive workplace. One such company is Clove Dental, which has made significant strides in nurturing equality by ensuring that women make up 70 per cent of its overall employees' base. This is a significant achievement and a testament to the company's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Let's take a closer look at how Clove Dental has achieved this feat and what it means for the future of the workplace.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Clove Dental is emphasizing its commitment to creating an inclusive work culture that empowers women. With a belief in picking the best talent in the industry, Clove Dental has achieved a remarkable feat with 70 per cent of its overall employees being women. The company recognizes and values the unique contributions that women make to society and the workplace. Women are particularly well-suited to handle some of the more complex dental treatments such as root canal treatment, surgical extraction, and teeth whitening, among others. Additionally, women are known for their collaborative spirit and ability to create a culture of warmth, respect, and growth.

Deliberating on the occasion, Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, the Chief Clinical Officer at Clove Dental stated, "Women are the strongest driving strength in our lives. They are the building force everywhere; be it family, work, or society, as they always have an inherent multi-tasking capability. At Clove, we believe in celebrating and supporting women. We have around 1900 employees in our 340 clinics, of which 70 per cent are women. We believe that women are strong influencers and are constantly breaking stereotypes."



Adding to this, Renuka Dudeja, Chief Marketing Officer, Clove Dental said, "Women driven companies are hard to find. Clove offers an environment of belonging and freedom to be, who truly want to be. Sometimes all it takes is a little encouragement and hope, which every employee receives at Clove Dental. The brand has been working rigorously towards aiding the cause of equality among women employees and has done a great job at supporting that cause."

Clove Dental is the largest network of dental clinics in India. Since its inception in 2011, the brand has been persistent in its vision and ardently strives to offer global standards of dentistry in every neighborhood across the subcontinent. Spread across 350+ clinics, Clove manages an excess of 35,000+ patients every month. In addition, they have conducted over 1.1 million treatments in the last ten years. Clove Dental is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, has more than 900 dentists on its payroll in its 350 clinics across India, and sets the highest thresholds for hygiene, clinic safety, transparency, ethics, and customer service.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

