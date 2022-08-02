Clutch recognizes OpenTeQ Technologies among Arizona's top software developers for 2022

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): OpenTeQ Technologies is a trusted IT company enabling digital transformation for its clients. As a software and system integration company, they feature a variety of IT services to meet the technological needs of customers. Their services include application development and integration, business processes, engineering services, quality assurance and testing, digital engagement, data and analytics, and cloud-enabled IT operations.

OpenTeQ Technologies has been considered a leading B2B service provider by Clutch in Arizona's software development space. For context, Clutch is B2B ratings and reviews platform based in Washington, DC. They evaluate technology service and solutions companies based on the quality of work, thought leadership, and client reviews.

Throughout the year, Clutch highlights its highest-ranking firms across industries and locations. The Clutch Leader Awards recognize companies' commitment to building their expertise, providing stellar customer service, and producing high-quality results for clients. These firms meet their methodology's standards of excellence and can be trusted by potential B2B buyers to excel at new projects.

"We are tremendously pleased to be selected to receive this award." - Narendra Anumolu(CEO), OpenTeQ Technologies

"To be considered for Clutch Award is a great honor and privilege" - Vivek Sahoo (Head of Global Sales), OpenTeQ Technologies

"We couldn't have won this award without our beautiful clients. We are especially appreciative to those who took the time to leave us a review on Clutch. Here's what they have to say about working with us."

"OpenTeQ team provided options for the UI/UX designs. The website was completely customized, keeping our brand ethos in mind. Finally, the website was tested and successfully delivered to us within the given timeframe." - Sree Devi, Managing Director, Travend

