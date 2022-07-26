CM of TN Thiru M.K. Stalin launched a State-wide Joint program on Inclusive Education at Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Commemorating the 40 glorious years of Amar Seva Sangam, an NGO dedicated to the field of disability management, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M.K. Stalin launched a State-wide Joint program for Inclusive Education, in the presence of four State Ministers, Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Thiru P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Tmt P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, amidst other dignitaries.

The event held recently (July 25, 2022) at GRT Grand Hotel, Chennai, saw Amar Seva Sangam and Tamil Nadu State Mission of Education for all Samagra Shiksha (TANSMEA - SS) join hands to empower the children with disabilities through Enabling Inclusion®, a Digital Rehab Platform for reducing the family strain, improving the child functionalities and significantly increasing the school enrolment rate of Children with Disabilities at pre-primary level.

The occasion also had the souvenir release by the Chief Minister and honouring of lifetime supporters Amar Seva Sanlam.

In its journey of four decades of service to the people with disability, Amar Seva Sangam's objective has always been to rehabilitate PwDs through education, employment and empowerment so that they become economically productive citizens and join the mainstream society. The NGO has been providing homes for poor children with disabilities with free accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, appliances, and education, including Skill development through Vocational Training and Employment programs. They continue to create awareness among the public, by sensitizing key stakeholders with the support of NGOs, Government Departments, Rehab Centres and professionals, who in turn advocate for policies and reforms for non-discrimination and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities leading to successful community participation and coordination of self-help groups for the sustenance of PwDs.

Padma Shri S. Ramakrishnan, Founder President of Amar Seva Sangam, said, "Early Intervention and enabling inclusion for children by rehabilitating and empowering over 6000 of them across five districts of Tamil Nadu besides four states of India, has been a meaningful and fulfilling one. In this context, we have to thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for its support and absorbing the technology and model of Enabling Inclusion® in three districts of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin and implementing the same through Amar Seva Sangam catering to more than 3000 Children with Disabilities under age 6 in these districts. Celebrating this journey with the launch of 'Samagra Siksha' and a new logo for our digital rehab platform, only adds more significance to this milestone occasion. We consider this as our humble contribution, not only to the State of Tamil Nadu but to India in its 75th year of Independence."

We are extremely delighted and thankful to our Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M. K. Stalin for launching the inclusive education program and for singing the MoU with us.



MoU

1. To develop models for effective implementation of Tamil Nadu State Mission of Education for all Samagra Shiksha, Government of Tamil Nadu (TANSMEA - SS) by training and capacity building of TANSMEA - SS workers through Enabling Inclusion® digital rehab platform, to develop a comprehensive digital rehab cum education solution for TANSMEA - SS, training and building capacity of the parent for family centred approach in providing rehabilitation as a part of the daily life of their Child with Disability.

2. Usage of Enabling Inclusion with TANSMEA - SS, BRCs, EICs & Government Schools, & Government-aided Schools as part of initiating the digital process for a later migration to a comprehensive TANSMEA - SS digital solution.

A GPS-based cloud solution, the rehab platform 'Enabling Inclusion', is a cost-effective and impactful solution that puts together the various rehabilitation protocols and program management to enable and empower parents and community workers to get trained before delivering services to children with disabilities. The rehab platform significantly reduces time and distance and provides end-to-end case management with built-in scheduling, monitoring and data for action with features for planning, budgeting and executing programs.

The digital rehab platform delivers a high-quality program with a high level of fidelity, and substantially increases the therapy compliances and parent-child engagement for early intervention for developmental delays using modern information technology to screen, assess and conduct various therapies for children on real-time basis at their doorsteps and through Early Intervention Parents' Participatory Centres. This software model can be emulated by other NGOs and Government Departments too.

The digital rehab platform will continue to enable, support and empower a greater number of parents and community workers to deliver optimal services to people with disabilities without being dependent on Rehab professionals.

Amar Seva Sangam (ASSA) is a premier organization in the field of disability management focusing on rural areas across all ages and all disabilities, located in Ayikudy Village, Tenkasi District. Our approach is to establish a centralized resource center in the development of Persons with Disabilities and extend Rehabilitation through a community participatory process. In the last 40 years, ASSA has very successfully implemented several bold and innovative programs and received several State, National, International and other awards.

