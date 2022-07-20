CMR Engineering College ranked in the band of 251-300 in the NIRF ranking in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): CMR Engineering College (CMREC) has been featured among the 300 top institutions in India for the second consecutive year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, 2022.

CMREC is the youngest college from Hyderabad to be ranked in the college category in the band of 251-300.

Ch Boopal Reddy - Vice Chairman, CMREC said, "This is the second consective time that the CMREC has made it to the NIRF ranking. This will further bolster the morale of the teachers, students and the management at the CMREC and we will strive to improve the rankings next year."

Ch. Srisailam Reddy, Secretary & Correspondent of CMREC said, "This is a good sign that CMREC has been ranked amongst top institutions in India and it proves our tremendous efforts to provide world-class education in a research-centric learning environment."



The NIRF rankings, approved by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, rank participant institutions on the parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. It releases rankings in the overall category and the university category, besides colleges and other stream-related rankings.

Dr A. S Reddy, principal of CMREC said, "NIRF ranking in the band 251-300 is a matter of great pride and expressed the hope that college ranking would be even better in coming years. It all happened with the commitment of the faculty members and students towards the Institutional Vision and Mission; and the persistent emphasis on quality education. The college has made significant gains in the said areas that have been reflected in its performance in the NIRF. The present ranking has inspired us to keep on going for more strong leaps toward the better rank in the coming years."

Established in 2010, CMR engineering college is one of the top premier private Engineering colleges in Hyderabad spreading over a vast area of 10 acres. The CMR College is authorized under All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, affiliated to JNTUH, and NBA and NAAC accredited.



With the commencement of CMR Hyderabad, the college hit the list of 100 top engineering colleges in India. In the further journey, the college is also rated 5 Star under Institution Innovation Council, Ministry of Education, Govt of India and achieved ARIIA Ranking.



Presently the college offers six B.Tech degree programs in Computer Science Engineering-240, CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning)-180, CSE (Data Science)-180, CSE (Cyber Security)-180, Information Technology-120, Electronics& Communication Engineering-120, and two M.Tech degree programs in VLSI System Design-12 and Computer Science Engineering-12 with 12 years of rich standing in the educational era.

The institution is responsible for ensuring curriculum quality, the delivery of pedagogical services, and ultimately, student success by focusing on 360-degree student development with a custom-tailored curriculum that involves various programs, workshops, sports, events, club activities, certifications, and placement training.

CMREC has many achievements and awards in its kitty including ISO certification, 2f/12B, AAAA Ranking by CAREERS 360 magazine, rated 14th by CSR-GHRDC among the top engineering colleges in India, awarded All India Rank of 113 by Times Engineering, Rank-116 by The Week, Rank-20 in emerging engineering colleges, Rank-71 in south Zone, awarded by Cambridge University Press & Assessment for BEC training and certification and recently CMREC has received MSME Funding. With these achievements, today, CMR Engineering College is known as one of the Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Hyderabad.

"The practices and the culture at our Institute have always been to provide Quality Education by enhancing the overall educational experience of students adopting a wide range of Academic, Practical, Co-Curricular, Extra-Curricular Programs to facilitate the adequate exposure to a variety of industrial, social, cultural, intellectual, recreational opportunities and Challenges in the present world," said Srisailam Reddy.

