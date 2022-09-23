CMRSL brings its IPO of Rs 14.04 crores on September 27, 2022, To be listed on NSE Emerge

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/PNN): Cyber Media Research and Services Limited (CMRSL), engaged in ad tech and data analytics business, brings its IPO of 780,000 shares worth Rs 14.04 crores. The issue opens on September 27 and closes on September 29, 2022, and will subsequently be listed on NSE Emerge. At a face value of Rs 10, the price per share will be Rs 171 to Rs 180 per equity share and will be sold in lots of 800 shares. Out of 780,000 shares, 3,69,600 shares will be reserved for the QIB quota, 2,60,000 shares will be for the Retail quota,1,11,200 shares will be for the HNI quota and 39200 shares will be for the Market Maker Quota. The lead manager to the issue is Swastika Investmart Limited and the registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Limited.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards the following:

i. Funding the working capital requirements

ii. Funding investments in new projects and general corporate purposes

iii. To Meet the issue Expenses



CMRSL is engaged in ad tech and data analytics business in an industry which is expanding rapidly. The Company has four revenue streams i.e., Digital Marketing (Advertisers), Programmatic Media Buying, Publisher Monetization and Data Analytics. The company is passionate about digital technology and believes that AI has an integral role to play in data-enrichment and drive better marketing experiences across devices, formats and user preferences. CMRSL has a 30-year track record in running innovative businesses backed by marquee investors. It is building solutions for growing industry needs as digital technology is going to play a pivotal role in India's growth. The company will invest in technology that keeps data at its core (ML). This and marketing automation will be the cornerstone for driving customer success. It will continue investing in products that deliver higher margins, as well as consider inorganic growth opportunities.

CMRSL has recorded impressive growth in its finances over the years. It registered revenue of Rs. 5,678.12 lakhs in FY2022 compared to Rs. 3,016.36 in FY2021. Its EBITDA for FY2022 was Rs. 355.50 lakhs, compared to Rs. 184.92 in FY2021. Its PAT for FY2022 was Rs. 145.34 as compared to Rs. 44.33 lakhs in FY2021. For FY2021-22, revenue grew by 88%, EBITDA by 92% and PAT by 228 per cent.

Pradeep Gupta is the promoter and the Chairman of CyberMedia Group Companies. He is co-founder of Indian Angel Network and is the recipient of the Helen Keller Award for working in the disability sector.

The management team is helmed by Dhaval Gupta and Thomas George. Dhaval Gupta is the managing director of CMRSL and has more than 14 years of experience. As a new media advocate, he has a keen understanding of digital, media and technology sectors. He has played a pivotal role in establishing the CMRSL team as a leading digital marketing setup and has been the architect of products & solutions across the ecosystem. Thomas George is the president of the company and leads CyberMedia Research. He has more than twenty five years of industry experience in business market research, consulting and advisory, media and content within the ICT industry.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

