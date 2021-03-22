CNB Car of the Year, Motorcycle of the Year Announced at 2021 carandbike Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most credible automobile awards was back to recognise the best in the business. With over 80 cars, motorcycles, and scooters in the nominee list across 45 categories, the winners of the 2021 carandbike Awards were announced in an elegant ceremony held at Aerocity, Gurgaon.

The Car of the Year was bagged by Kia Sonet, Motorcycle of the Year was Royal Enfield Meteor 350 while Scooter of the Year had a surprise winner Ather 450X which beats the likes of Royal Enfield, Honda, and other stalwart brands of the industry.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra was bestowed with the Param Shresth Award for Outstanding Contribution to India's Automobile Sector and Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, and Managing Director, Hero MotoCorp was awarded the CNB Visioneer of the Year. Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India, was awarded with the prestigious CNB Business Leader of the Year for the outstanding sales, marketing and market share capture in the competitive Indian car market. The most sought after awards CNB Person of the Year 2021 went to Pratap Bose, Vice President, Global Design, Tata Motors.

"Despite the lockdown and challenges due to COVID-19, the auto industry did a stellar job in introducing a range of exciting new products in the market. It's really heartening to see that those challenges have not just been shaken off, but the industry has given us one of the best years. We are glad we could recognise their efforts," said Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-in-Chief, carandbike.

The winners were selected among more than 80 nominations which were put through stringent assessments by two separate juries for cars and two-wheelers at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. After two days of elaborate assessment by the jury, followed by voting, the winners were chosen, with the votes and data being validated by Grant Thornton.



The awards ceremony was held at the JW Marriott hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi, amidst a gathering of some of the most illustrious leaders of the Indian Automobile industry. Winners of the top honours in the Indian automotive space were felicitated among a select, and highly celebrated gathering of industry stalwarts including key officials, journalists, and auto enthusiasts.

Now in its 16th year, the carandbike Awards have grown to clearly stand out amongst the clutter of automotive awards in India. The awards have also become trendsetters, pioneering many categories like the special set of awards exclusively recognising efforts in Advertising, Communications, and Marketing. This year also sees the tech awards being introduced given the big focus on technology by most automakers in the country.

Two juries comprising of Gul Panag, Gaurav Gill, Jens Meiners (Vice-Chairperson World Car awards) and other eminent, experienced, and multi-skilled jurors evaluated and judged the carandbike awards. The carandbike Awards also have the distinction of having India's most voted for Viewers' Choice categories. A detailed list of the winners across the 45 categories can be viewed on carandbike.com.

