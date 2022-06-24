CNC to launch four of their fantastic products in the upcoming time

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/SRV): CodenCreative is the ultimate software firm, started in 2019 with a focused team of industry specialists to propel the world forward digitally.

They supply customers with cutting-edge services in development, design, marketing, and research to grow your BRAND. They are launching their top 4 Products in the coming days. These products are based on Machine Learning, AI and Computer Vision. These are the evolutionary products which will surely benefit the business shortly.

It is the best software company. They aim to help startups worldwide and use their skills to be at the top of future technologies. CNC has done work for over 50 companies all over the world. CNC has taken the development of AI, Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Digital Marketing to a new level. Their main ambition is to learn from the basics and implement the latest technology. They have assembled a fantastic team that focuses on quality, professionalism, originality, and communication abilities. They collaborate, resulting in better software for a safer future.

There has been a lot of deal-making among Indian startups in the last few months. It is because the more prominent players are looking for growth, and the startups that are short on cash are looking for liquidity. In the first quarter of 2022, there were 139 deals in the startup industry. These deals were in fast-growing industries, with the IT sector being the leader. A lot of people want to start their businesses in the IT sector.

With the rise of technology and internet use, many new software development companies have helped companies sell their products or services more efficiently. While these startups have made it easier for companies to create software that lets them use the ideas of the leading companies, they have also made it harder for companies to start up. Every person is entirely reliant on digital mediums to solve practically all of their concerns. As a result, businesses are increasingly utilizing all aspects of digital marketing to reach their target audience and obtain maximum social visibility globally.

CodenCreative is currently dominating the IT industry with its innovative IT solutions. They help new companies with software development from start to finish. CNC also manages and builds mobile app development, Web solutions, and desktop software based on Machine Learning and AI.



CNC will be launching four of their newest products in the upcoming time.

The Email Marketing Application is the first one. The proper marketing and sales tool help build a strong relationship with the customer. One can find all of these features in the same app. A user can easily set up email marketing campaigns, and this app's Smart Segmentation feature makes it stand out. It's easy to get reports in real-time from it. CNC made it in a way that makes it a valuable tool for business owners, e-commerce, and new businesses.

The E-Commerce Platform is the next one. It is like the ones already there, but it is a little better. This app is based on machine learning and artificial intelligence. CNC will launch this application in two phases. The main takeaway from the first phase is that it will forecast the product's sales. It will signify the sale of products, and Machine Learning Process will do the whole process. It makes it easier for the business owners to procure the things they need to make the final product. In the second phase, AR technology will let customers visit the company's virtual store. It will help people go to the store without leaving their homes.

Then it's an application for Lawyers and Leading Law Firms. This app is made so that it manages all the case-related documents digitally and will handle client order copies digitally. The client and the lawyers can access all the documents regarding the case, and it is a very easy-to-use application.

The Cloud-based art database with inventory management and CRM is the last. This application is then changed to fit the needs of the client. It is easiest to understand if you think of this app as an art gallery. This application has many features, such as digital inventory management and CRM, contact management for artists and viewers, private viewing rooms, digital exhibition rooms, cataloguing, sales pipeline, tech support, email marketing subscriptions, website integration, data backup and software updates, event listing management, and additional plugins and tools. The main reason why CNC made this app was to help artists, gallery owners, and art collectors.

Pankaj Singh started CNC in June 2019 and has eight years of experience in Web solutions and Desktop apps. Because of how hard he works in this field and how much he cares about his clients. He helps clients take over their software's strategy, planning, and improvement because he is good at getting rid of all bugs. It gives the customers more time to focus on other parts of their businesses. He can get more customers and business partners because he has a great team of professionals working for him and because the prices for his services are affordable. To develop new technologies, Team CNC is working tirelessly in the innovation by developing applications based on Machine Learning and computer vision, AI. They are also giving the best strategies to their clients for the Digital Marketing of their companies.

