Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Wella Company to lead 2022 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® summit on April 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): House of Rose Professional (HORP) announced today that India's top CEOs and Organizations would lead for the 2022 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women to be held virtually on April 19, 2022.

The speaker lineup for the 2022 India Edition includes Neeraj Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd; Nishi Vasudeva, Former Chairman and Managing Director, HPCL; Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director, Janssen India Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Dr. Lois Lee, Founder & President, Children of the Night; Manish Bhagat, General Manager, South Asia; Wella Company; Anouchah Sanei, Chief Innovation and Science Officer, Amway; Hemant Badri, SVP and Head of Supply Chain, Flipkart Group; Madhulika Sachdeva Mathur, Co-Founder, WeddingSutra.com; Anurag Patnaik, Director, Human Resources, South Asia Region, Nestle; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Vartika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director, Engineers India Limited and Manos Nikolakis, General Manager, BIC Cello. The speaker team may be viewed at https://houseofroseprofessional.com/btctts-world-tour-2022/india-2022/

The 2022 India Edition of the summit is a one-day virtual forum, that offers organizations the opportunity to learn and exchange cross-industry best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion, and success alongside the best Companies in India at a fraction of the cost of other expensive training programs/ internal training. Research around the world shows conclusively that greater gender equality in organizations delivers improved business results, better innovation, and greater corporate social responsibility.

Neeraj Garg, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said, "Diversity is at the core of our business. As a company inspired by India, we aim to create a microcosm of India within HCCB. We continue to invest and make progress in unlocking the full potential of our people with equal access to development and opportunity. There is much work to be done and it is in this spirit of sharing and learning that we have been partnering with this forum. It gives participants an opportunity of cross-industry learning and defining the interventions that are further required"

Sarthak Ranade, Managing Director, Janssen India, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson commented, "Diversity & Inclusion at Johnson & Johnson is not just a commitment--it is the reality of how we live and work. It is about creating a deep sense of belonging. It's about a culture where you are valued, your ideas are heard and you advance this culture for everyone. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® and contribute to unleashing the full potential of so many leaders."



Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd., shared; "With 'Respect for Diversity' as one of our core values, diversity & inclusion is a part of the cultural fabric of our organization. Our journey on diversity and inclusion with Break the ceiling touch the sky® continues in 2022. Break the ceiling touch the sky ® is a platform that provides a great opportunity for all of us to learn, share and connect and take our diversity and inclusion journey to the next level."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "The 2022 India edition is an important enabler of HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD - its 10 year global initiative to shape a better world by quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies by 2029 (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and doubling the number of Male CEOs actually investing gender diversity & inclusion. India is a critical part of this Mission."

The 2022 India Edition is a key pillar of the 2022 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which travels virtually or live through North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, ANZ, Africa in 2022. Since mid-2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has inspired and enabled over 30000 women leaders to success across the world, led by a team of over 900 C-Suite speakers to date. The 2022 India Edition is the seventh annual India edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® is a global leader in the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company operates internationally via its registered brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International® and CEOSmith®, helping Companies accelerate their business impact via gender diversity & inclusion and contribute to a more equal, better world.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

