Coca-Cola redefines diversity with the launch of a new song featuring renowned Indian and Korean artists

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For the first time ever, Coca-Cola India has introduced an original song 'Memu Aagamu'.

The new song is an extension of Coca-Cola's global brand platform - Real Magic™ - which invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity.

It also syndicates with the brand's philosophy energizing, uplifting, and rejuvenating the youth with a delicious Coke and their loved music from different parts of the world. At the same time, it captures the essence of Coca-Cola itself: real taste that is indescribable, unique, a touch of real magic.

The song is an upbeat, energetic dance-pop number that fuses together Hindi, Korean, and English lyrics, with a Telugu hook phrase "Memu Aagamu, Asalu Aagamu" translating to "we won't stop, we really won't stop". With this launch, Coca-Cola India seeks to tap into the Gen Z audience's #1 passion point of music and aims to celebrate the magic of global and local creative collusion by bringing together Indian and Korean artists.

The song has been produced by Lost Stories duo Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi along with renowned K-Pop producer S.TIGER and sung by Armaan Malik, the first-ever artist of Indian origin to feature on Spotify's Times Square billboard.

It also features verses from TRI.BE, girl band and rising stars of the Korean-pop world. The project has been managed by Coca-Cola's partners at WPP - OpenX and Motion Content Group in conjunction with Universal Music Group for Brands, India.

Arnab Roy, Vice President & Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "This is the first time ever when two distinct musical cultures are coming together to create magic for the Telugu market. With this, we aim to further Coca-Cola's strong heritage of connecting people across borders and cultures."



"We are ecstatic to be partnering with rising musical talent and widely loved stars from India and Korea - Allu Arjun, Armaan Malik, Lost Stories, and TRI.BE. No matter the genre, artist, song, or era, music is timeless--it is emotional, personal, inclusive, and authentic--just like every bottle of Coca-Cola. We are happy to provide a connection point for fans around the world to come together and enjoy this new extraordinary experience, using the reach of our iconic brand."

South superstar Allu Arjun said, "It was wonderful being a part of Coke's music video. A soundtrack bringing together different cultures and languages. It was an amazing experience working with the top musical talent from K-Pop band TRI.BE and great Indian talent such as Armaan Malik & Lost Stories. A first of its kind collaboration."

Armaan Malik, Indian singer-songwriter & record producer said, "There's real magic in music. A magic like no other. It has the power to bring various cultures together and connect with millions across the globe. I'm so excited to be a part of this massive project in collaboration with Coke. As a person, I've always been extremely driven and full of creative energy and Coke's new track 'Memu Aagamu' channels that vibe perfectly. With this new cross-cultural collab which fuses Hindi, Telugu, Korean and English, we hope to make people all around the world groove and feed off of this very energy!"

TRI.BE, K-Pop artist said, "It was a great honour to have been able to participate in Coca-Cola India's first-ever original track. Seeing different cultures come together through music is always an amazing experience and "Memu Aagamu" is a fantastic example of how we can all come together as one. Being able to sing and perform in Korean makes this project even more meaningful for us and we had an amazing time participating in the choreography directly. We hope everybody around the world enjoys "Memu Aagamu" as much as we do."

The music video has been filmed in Thailand and features and celebrates the artists coming together to perform the song in a Coke-themed environment.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dS_wr57Zpis

