Coding Ninjas announces winners of Code Kaze Season 5

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Coding Ninjas, well known in the Indian ed-tech space for everything related to coding; from learning to earning a living out of it, has concluded its annual flagship event - 'Code Kaze' which was in its 5th season this year.

The coding competition saw participation from 1600+ colleges and 39,000+ students, this year. Bhartesh Kaushik and Atul Tyagi were adjudged as winners of the competition held on November 15, 2021.

The competition which was hosted in partnership with Nasscom-Futureskills, pitched budding coders head-to-head against each other, and was different from a hackathon as it was curated in a manner that saw participation from even those not proficiently familiar with coding.

Bharat Kaushik from Faridabad, the winner of the 1st prize of Rs.50,000 said, "The test had a good variation of questions. My advice to future participants would be to have a good command over DP and Trees."

Ankush Singla, the Stanford prodigy who's also a mentor & co-founder at Coding Ninjas says, "Competitive coding and hackathons have been the main source of talent recognition amongst organisations to hire coders. At Coding Ninjas, we have not only been training the next-generation of talent but also supporting the industry through competition like Code Kaze. I congratulate the winners and all participants for being a part of Code Kaze and performing so well."



The competition also featured a 'Code Diva' segment which included a special package of winnings and career-oriented opportunities, exclusively for female coders to encourage participation from the aspiring female coder community.

Ishita Chawla, also from Faridabad who scored an overall Rank 4 and came 1st amongst females said, "I am an active participant in different coding competitions that are held across various platforms. My recommendation to future aspirants would be to not rely on just one platform but seek exposure with high-magnitude competitions like Code Kaze."

The event also saw Coding Ninjas utilizing its extensive network of 300+ placement partners to provide colleges & students a high-profile exposure to the IT-corporates ecosystem.

The core idea of the competition was to make the participants experience a competitive environment that is absolutely necessary whilst working for a corporation.

