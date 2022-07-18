Cofinex announces the launch of its cryptoasset Platform Application in India

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI/SRV): Cofinex Technologies, a leading fintech company, has announced the launch of its latest product in India, named Cofinex Exchange.

With over 115,000+ users, Cofinex has been a trusted and secure crypto asset exchange application across the world. Headquartered in Singapore, with branch offices in the UK and Thailand, their operations are already running in South Korea, Thailand, Laos, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and other APAC countries.

After a successful stint across the globe, Cofinex Exchange will offer Indian users an easy and secure platform to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, CNX, and over 70+ crypto assets.

Cofinex is planning to launch a unique India-specific exchange platform, considering all the regulatory requirements as laid out by the Government of India. The platform will offer various crypto products for its Indian customers. Users will have access to e-wallets, lending, staking, derivatives, and crypto-Visa debit cards. This will enable Indian customers to deposit Indian rupees in exchange for various crypto assets.

Sarvesh Agrahari, Founder and CEO of Cofinex, said, "With a team of passionate traders and passionate blockchain believers, Cofinex aims to involve everyone in the blockchain revolution." At Cofinex, we want to provide traders with a unique cryptocurrency trading software that ensures the secured buying and selling of Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), and 70+ cryptocurrencies-anytime and anywhere. "Cofinex is a premier blockchain platform, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets, and industry-leading security practices."

Key benefits of the Cofinex exchange and wallet are:

Deposit and withdraw INR 24x7-Instant deposit and withdrawal in INR on Cofinex via, IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS automatically. It is available 24x7!

Trade like a boss--Cofinex also has the highest liquidity in the INR (fiat) market in India and allows the buy, sell, and trading of over 70+ tokens on Cofinex. The platform offers the best crypto prices in INR, USDT, ETH, and BTC markets with features like Trading View, stop limit, auto-fill price (tap on the order book), or price ticker to enhance the trading experience.

Superfast KYC: A robust KYC verification system that helps process KYC within a few hours of signing up.



Best-in-class security: loaded with advanced security features like 2FA and in-app passcode, Cofinex is the most secure cryptocurrency exchange and wallet. The brand invests in regular security audits to ensure a highly secured trading platform.

Lightning Speed Transactions - Cofinex's system infrastructure can handle millions of transactions and scale up in a few seconds to match the surging demand.

Trade on the go: Cofinex offers a seamless and powerful trading experience across all platforms--Web, Android & iOS mobile, and Windows apps.

India's highest referral commission: Cofinex offers the highest referral commission with the highest payout. Users can invite friends to sign up and earn 50 per cent of the commission on their trading fee. There's no limit, unlike other cryptocurrency exchanges in India.

Cofinex is the world's foremost blockchain platform curated with the objective of substantially contributing to the advancement of the blockchain industry. The platform supports creativity by incubating new and emerging technology to facilitate disruptive change. To protect customers and ensure standard practices, Cofinex also includes insurance coverage for the crypto assets on the platform.

Cofinex strives to provide its users with an ever-expanding assortment of blockchain technologies and digital tokens. Cofinex offers a Business Enterprise Solution, an Interplanetary File System Solution for the Government and other private sectors, Prepaid Card, Crypto Asset Exchange, Cofinex Academy, GPay (Hybrid Payment Gateway), Staking, NFT, Metaverse, Charity, Gold Vending Machine, and many other services.

To learn more, go to https://cofinex.io/.

For further details, email us at support@cofinex.io

