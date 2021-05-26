Coforge Certified as Great Place to Work from May 2021 to May 2022

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI/Coforge): Coforge Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization, today announced that it has been Certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Great Place to Work® is the Global Authority on creating, sustaining, and recognizing Great Workplaces characterized by a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. The Certification validates Coforge's commitment towards its employees creating a differentiating culture driven by engagement and transparency.

Speaking on the recognition Sudhir Singh, CEO said, ""Coforge is People. A culture based on abiding respect, trust, and pride in our shared beliefs has helped us create growth opportunities for our employees and generate impact for our clients. We are honoured and humbled to be certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute in their 2021 assessment. This recognition is a testament to our continued and unwavering commitment towards our people."

Great Place to Work® Institute invites and evaluates applications from several organizations and based on the employee feedback and quality of people practices, recognizes organizations as Great Workplaces. The Great Place to Work® framework includes the 5 dimensions of Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.



Coforge is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading platforms provides us a distinct vantage. We leverage AI, Cloud and Insight driven technologies, allied with our industry expertise, to transform client businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises.

Today our proprietary platforms power critical business processes across the Financial Services and Travel industries. Our 12,000 technology and process consultants engineer, design, consult, operate and modernize systems across the world.

Great Place to Work® Institute is the global research and consulting authority on workplace culture, that helps organizations identify, create and sustain High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at their workplaces. In India, the Institute partners with around 1000 organizations annually to work towards the mission of 'Making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALL'. The Institute thrives on sharing insights gleaned from the work done with organizations belonging to all industries and of all sizes.

Learn more about Coforge at www.coforgetech.com

This story is provided by Coforge. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Coforge)

