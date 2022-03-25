Coftea observes escalating growth

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/Nova Realtime Solutions LLP): Coftea brings seamless solution for out-of-home tea and coffee seekers to enjoy brewsome moments. With a perfect blend of taste, aroma, hygiene and nutrition, it has a wide customer base.

Its instant pre-mix and easy to brew top-class user-friendly vending machines which never require any exclusive operator to run them. Coftea also rents out these vending machines and provides technical services and maintenance related assistance during and post-installation.

Coftea brings in a quick and power package solution to boost consumer energies instantly without the hassle of any cumbersome preparations with its wide range of instant tea, coffee, soups and kadha premix beverages. Coftea is the One-stop solution for the consumers who are health conscious yet looking for convenience beverages. Coftea's instant premixes range from 20 customised flavors to suit different moods.



"Our USP is quality of premixes which we are offering to our customers. Today everyone is focusing on health, hence we have very limited sugar premixes and never use any preservatives. We are coming up with flavoured tea like vanilla and rose tea along with various expansion plans in the pipeline,'' informed Ankit Chhaparia, Director of Chhaparia Marketing Pvt Ltd.

"We are already in touch with many potential corporates and worthy distributors, also on the verge of tying up with many more all across India. Our present prospect anticipates our turnover to touch around 10 crores by the end of 2023," asserts he.

Around eight exclusively designed FSSAI approved advanced tech vending models can dispense a host of hot and cold beverages with 2-4 nozzles for a variety of premixes simultaneously and can serve 5-1000 people at ease.

Founded by Director of Chhaparia Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Ankit Chhaparia, Coftea is a relishing choice to begin the day. The company has been engaged in manufacturing a host of Hot Beverage Premixes and 2-Lane 3-Lane and 4-Lane Premix vending machines for leading MNCs in recent years including international clients from Saudi Arabia. Located in Kolkata, West Bengal, its manufacturing unit has a capacity of generating 500 tons of instant beverages per annum, exploring more, adapting the organic trend in the long run at affordable prices.

