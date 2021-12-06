Cogent E Services awarded and recognized for its phenomenal contribution to customer experience

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): During the "RISE Startup to Unicorn" event in New Delhi, Cogent E Services was recognized and awarded by Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India for its phenomenal contribution to Customer experience for its clients across Industry verticals.

Gaurav Abrol, Chief Executive Officer of Cogent E Services Private Limited accepted this award on behalf of the entire 13,000 people strong team of the company.

During the event, Piyush Goyal interacted with the august gathering comprised of young entrepreneurs, industry veterans, technocrats, and other esteemed guests. Goyal laid out in detail the plans of the Government regarding Start up India, Digital India, Atmnirbhar Bharat, while addressing the queries from the entrepreneurs present.

At the event, Gaurav Abrol discussed issues relating to AI/ML, technology adoption by old economy businesses, effect of COVID-19 on businesses, amongst others with the audience. Abrol clearly distinguished the role of AI/ML in the ITeS Industry and its use cases while emphasizing that this technology will always be used in support of human resource and not in lieu of it. AI/ML would not replace people but work in tandem to increase efficiencies.

He further discussed the role of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in adding to the economic turn round in India over the last many years and how expanding mobile network coverage and new technology policies followed by the Government of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have helped far flung places in rural India to join the mainstream. He emphasized the increasing ratio of women to men in the delivery centers of Cogent in Tier-3 cities such as Meerut and Bareilly as an indicator of successful change.



Effect of COVID-19 on the industry and on the overall economy over the last two years was deliberated on in detail as well. One of the advantages of being able to provide employment in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities was highlighted during COVID-19, as more and more people have been able to operate out of their homes in these smaller cities and did not need to travel to metros for livelihood. This was one of the definitive changes that positively impacted the industry.

Abrol signed off with the message that traditional brick and mortar or old economy businesses will have to employ technology in their backbone, sooner than later, to remain competitive and aligned with the current economic scenario.

Founded in 2004 by Gaurav Abrol, Abhinav Singh and Pranjal Kumar, Cogent aims to simplify the outsourcing needs of its clients and provide a 360-degree CX experience to them. Since inception, Cogent has leveraged technology to become a one-stop shop omnichannel customer solutions provider that helps businesses and brands to connect with their end customers across all touch points and channels.

Cogent E Services has a team size of more than 13,000 employees spread across 15 locations in 7 cities in India. They service clients across Banking & Financial services, DTH, E-commerce, Telecom, Auto, Consumer goods, FMCG amongst others and interact with their end customers in more than 8 vernacular languages.

For more information, please visit www.cogenteservices.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

