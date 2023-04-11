Cognex launches the In-Sight 3800 Vision System for fast, accurate AI-based inspections

Natick (Massachusetts) [US]/ New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, has released the In-Sight® 3800 Vision System. Designed for high-speed production lines, In-Sight 3800 offers an extensive vision toolset, powerful imaging capabilities, and flexible software to deliver a fully integrated solution for a wide range of inspection applications.

"The In-Sight 3800 offers twice the processing speeds of previous systems, performing tasks like a quality inspection in as little as one-third of a blink of the eye," said Lavanya Manohar, Vice President of Vision Products. "This added power allows users to maximize throughput and accommodate faster lines while delivering the high accuracy that they have come to expect from the In-Sight product line."

This new system is embedded with a comprehensive set of vision tools that includes Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based edge learning technology and traditional rule-based algorithms. Easy-to-use edge learning tools solve tasks with high variability and are setup in minutes with just a handful of training images. The industry-proven rule-based tools are well-suited to solve deterministic tasks with specific parameters.

Customers have begun using the In-Sight 3800, with impressive results.

"When we selected Cognex, we were under the assumption that the processing time of the In-Sight 3800 would be 30 per cent faster than the current In-Sight 7900 vision system being used," said Nicolas Chomel, Technology Development Director at SIDEL, a leading provider of equipment, services and complete solutions for packaging consumer products. "However, during qualification tests, the In-Sight 3800 proved to be 50 per cent faster in our application."



In-Sight 3800 is powered by In-Sight Vision Suite software, a common platform across all In-Sight products, which offers both EasyBuilder® and Spreadsheet development environments. The intuitive, point-and-click EasyBuilder interface guides users step-by-step through the development process, making it ideal for simple or common applications, while the robust spreadsheet interface enables finetuning of job parameters for advanced or highly customized applications.

"Flexible development options allow users to easily modify their application for new or changing requirements," said Manohar. "In doing so, In-Sight 3800 offers a scalable solution for addressing both current, and future, factory automation needs."



Cognex Corporation invents and commercializes technologies that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges. We are a leading global provider of machine vision products and solutions that improve efficiency and quality in high-growth potential businesses across attractive industrial end markets. Our solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. Machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them. Machine vision is important for applications in which human vision is inadequate to meet requirements for size, accuracy, or speed, or in instances where substantial cost savings or quality improvements are maintained.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 4 million image-based products, representing over USD 10 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com/en-in

