Coimbatore-based firm Crafts Pallet eyes an impressive 80 per cent increase in delivering artwork globally, after partnering with Visiontrade India Innovation pvt. ltd.

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/SRV): Crafts Pallet, a well-known firm based in Coimbatore that specializes in crafting unique and personalized gifts, has recently collaborated with Visiontrade India Innovation pvt. ltd., one of the pioneering B2B portals, to expand its business worldwide. Crafts Pallet has announced an 80 per cent increase in artwork delivered within just 2 days after collaborating with Visiontrade India Innovation pvt. Ltd.

The collaboration was aimed at expanding the business of Crafts Pallet worldwide and has proven to be extremely beneficial for the company. Visiontrade India Innovation pvt. ltd., with its proven track record of connecting businesses with lucrative deals, has helped Crafts Pallet to enhance its reach and increase its sales figures.

About the partnership, Sangameswaran Geetha, the Founder of Crafts Pallet said: "We are delighted with the results of our partnership with Visiontrade India Innovation pvt. ltd. We have been able to reach a larger audience and introduce our distinctive style of crafts to the world thanks to their expertise and network. As a result of the phenomenal growth, we can now serve a wider consumer base and provide our unique handcrafted products. We are delighted with this result and intend to continue our collaboration in the future."



Amarnath Singh, Founder & CEO of Visiontrade India Innovation pvt. ltd., said, "At Visiontrade India Innovation pvt. ltd., we aim to connect businesses with the right clients and help them grow. We are delighted to have collaborated with Crafts Pallet and are extremely proud of the results that we have achieved together. This partnership is a perfect example of how collaboration can lead to success in the business world."

Crafts Pallet is known for its range of handcrafted gifts, including Crochet dolls, crochet key chains, crochet kids' purses, crochet blankets, resin art, candles, and jewelry. With a production capacity of 100 dolls, 1000 key chains in crochet, 10000 key chains in resin art, and 100000 candles a month, the company is well-equipped to handle high-volume orders.

Visiontrade India Innovation pvt. ltd. is a one-stop-shop for businesses, offering end-to-end business solutions starting from domain registration to developing and designing business websites and e-catalogs and making business emails to services such as hosting, flip-book integration, language converter, SSL certificate, and live chat integration. The company is committed to helping businesses grow and expand their reach in the domestic as well as international market.

