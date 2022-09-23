Coimbatore's Sri Ramakrishna Hospital adds another feather to its cap of honors

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sri Ramakrishna Hospital collaborates with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Saicity to treat patients around the world with complex heart conditions free of cost under the "Gift of Life" project.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is one of the advanced hospitals in Southern India that offers sophisticated healthcare at affordable prices and people from around the world are getting treated for the rarest health issues.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital was started with a mission to provide advanced healthcare to everyone seeking medical help. With such a vision, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has taken a step to collaborate with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Saicity to implement the "Gift of Life" project, which involves providing open heart surgery for children in need absolutely free of cost. This project has been a boon in India and various countries like the Philippines and Sri Lanka. Although many children were provided with the best treatment through "Gift of Life", three children with a rare congenital heart condition were recently brought to Sri Ramakrishna Hospital from the Philippines.



Once the children arrived, they were immediately evaluated and heart condition was analysed by Paediatric Cardiologist Dr. Devaprasath, and they required complex heart surgeries. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Paediatric Cardiac Surgical team, headed by Dr. Vijay Sadasivam and Anaesthetist Dr. Narendra Menon, carried out the Procedure.

The children recovered within a week with no signs of any complications or post-operative concerns and were soon discharged after the final check-up; and were also ensured that they were in suitable condition to board the flight.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

