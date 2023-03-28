Colgate-Palmolive promotes 'Innovation in Oral Health' in association with Indian Dental Association

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Colgate-Palmolive India, a leading oral care company, partnered with Indian Dental Association (IDA) for the Oral Health Innovation Conclave, held in New Delhi. The first national conference of its sort, focused on establishing a specialised research ecosystem for dental evolution and communication, highlighting innovations, entrepreneurship, and research.

Colgate-Palmolive has a long-standing commitment to promoting oral health and hygiene in India. As principal partner, the company played a key role in supporting and driving the event's agenda.

" This event provided an excellent opportunity for us to collaborate with dental professionals and experts to share our insights and knowledge on the latest innovations in oral care and help promote Dental Research ecosystem for a future to smile about," said Swati Agarwal, Vice President of Global Technology Center, Colgate-Palmolive India.

Oral Health issues are a major concern in India. Teeth that get demineralized tend to deteriorate, leading to cavities, and other dental problems. Fortunately, human teeth have a natural defence mechanism called remineralization. The cycle of demineralization-remineralization is a natural continuous one that occurs in the mouth, but which can be positively enhanced by nourishing with toothpastes containing scientifically proven ingredients.



At the conclave, Colgate-Palmolive introduced participants to the benefits of an amino acid, called Arginine. Arginine has been found to be particularly effective in preventing dental caries, or cavities and has also been found to be effective in promoting remineralization. Studies have proven that arginine-containing toothpastes drastically reduce the number of cavities in children compared to regular fluoride toothpastes.

The conclave witnessed a footfall of over 2000 attendees with expert speakers, including dental professionals, researchers, and policymakers. Topics of discussion included advancements in dental technology, latest research in oral care, and strategies for promoting oral hygiene in underserved communities. Furthermore, visitors also had an opportunity to learn about the different aspects of oral care and try out the new products offered by the company - Anti Cavity Hub, Innovation Hub, Gum Care booth, Sampling Zone and the Whitening Hub.

Colgate-Palmolive will continue to support initiatives and events that help raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene.

