Collegepond is all set to welcome 100+ leading International Universities at the Global Education Fair

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): Collegepond introduced the UniDirect education fair platform to help simplify the study abroad process by allowing students to directly engage with international universities and gain clarity on their future academic and career prospects abroad.

Through UniDirect education fair, students and their parents have been able to personally interact with representatives of their wish-list universities, understand the application process, seek advice from expert counsellors, and also access other value-added benefits that serve as catalyst in their study abroad journey.

This year, students attending Collegepond Global UniDirect 2022 powered by HDFC Credila will have the golden chance to personally interact with 100+ universities from top study abroad destinations, including USA, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and more. Some of the top universities participating in the fair this year are:

Indiana University Bloomington, Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Rochester Institute of Technology, Lehigh University, Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis, University of Texas at Arlington, RMIT University, University College Dublin, Dublin City University, University of Auckland & More...

What makes UniDirect 2022 a game-changer event for study abroad aspirants?



1-1 Interaction with representatives from 100+ globally leading universities.

Get all your queries answered by experts.

Discuss your program, eligibility, fees, scholarships, and post-study work opportunities.

Avail application fee waivers from select universities/programs and a lot more!

The fair is scheduled from 3rd to 11th September 2022, covering major cities across India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

There is no registration fee for students participating in the fair. Students looking to register for the education fair can visit the official Collegepond Global UniDirect 2022 webpage https://collegepond.com/unidirect/.

