Collegepond marks the successful completion of their Global Education Fair!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): Collegepond, a reputed Mumbai-based overseas education counselling outfit, successfully organized their fourth edition of the highly awaited Global UniDirect Education Fair powered by HDFC Credila from September 3 to September 11, 2022, across six pivotal cities of India, namely, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

The fair went on the road after two years of leveraging the virtual platform for connecting international universities and student aspirants. The response from student attendees was overwhelming, with 5500+ study abroad aspirants beelining to engage with university representatives of 75+ globally front-running institutions.

Suraj Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Collegepond, affirmed, "Owing to the pandemic, we missed witnessing the energy and passion of the youth who are focused on achieving their set career goals. The education fair provided these students with umpteen benefits right from personally connecting with universities, scholarship prospects, application fee waivers, profile evaluation, and more. The students got a chance to understand the various aspects of the university application process, with assistance from Collegepond counsellors, and also gauge prospects of securing an education loan."

Considering the massive response to the offline education fair and to reach out to those students who could not make it to the six cities owing to geographical and other constraints, Collegepond has announced the Global UniDirect Education Fair - Virtual Edition, to be held on 29th September 2022 from 06:00 PM to 09:00 PM IST. The fair will host 100+ globally leading universities and offer the benefits including:

- Virtual Interaction with representatives from 100+ globally leading universities.



- Get all your queries answered by experts.

- Discuss your program, eligibility, fees, scholarships, and post-study work opportunities.

- Avail application fee waivers* and a lot more!

Registration for the virtual education fair is free of cost, and interested students can check out the fair webpage www.collegepond.com/unidirect for more details.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

