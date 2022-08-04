Collegepond's Global UniDirect 2022: A promising platform for study abroad aspirants to meet 100+ International Universities

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): With a mission to facilitate the study abroad dreams of thousands of students, Collegepond announces the fourth edition of Global UniDirect, India's biggest education fair, powered by HDFC Credila!

The fair will be organized from 3rd to 11th September 2022 across six pivotal cities in India - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune. UniDirect offers students a premium engagement platform to meet representatives of 100+ global universities from the US, UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and the rest of Europe.

Since its inception in 2018, the fair has been a success year-on-year, with student participation and university response growing every year. UniDirect 2021 was hosted as a virtual education fair, witnessing an overwhelming response from the student community.

With normalcy resuming, the team at Collegepond will be hosting it offline and is confident that the fair's response will be even higher with guaranteed gainful outcomes for both students and universities.



This year, Collegepond will also be hosting HDFC Credila and IDFC First Bank (Education Loan), Zolve (Banking and Credit Card), and University Living (Accommodation) at the event to help students go beyond connecting with universities and have access to leading agencies to meet other essential requirements for studying abroad.

Suraj Bajaj, the CEO, Collegepond, said, "Collegepond Global UniDirect Education Fair serves as an engagement platform for the mutual benefit of universities and students, where universities can connect directly with study abroad aspirants to discuss their academic ambitions. We are finally looking forward to taking the fair to six major cities of the country, as there is no substitute for personal connect. We welcome students seeking higher education options, parents, educators, and young professionals looking to amplify their knowledge base. To gain maximum value from your interaction with universities, it is advisable that students carry their educational certificates for evaluation by university representatives and Collegepond counsellors."

For a study abroad aspirant, UniDirect promises to completely game-change your study abroad journey by giving that extra boost to your ambitions. Students attending the fair can meet and interact with university representatives on one-on-one basis, take VR tours of the university campuses, get their profile assessed by university representatives and experienced counsellors, learn about study abroad scholarships and financial aids, get application fee waivers, and earn a chance to win exciting vouchers and discounts by Collegepond.

The information on participating universities, sponsors, key takeaways of the event, and the registration process can be found online at https://collegepond.com/unidirect/. The registration for the fair is completely free of charge.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

