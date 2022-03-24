Colliers appoints Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director, Chennai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director, Chennai, with immediate effect.

Kanchana is a highly seasoned real estate professional and one of the senior-most industry leaders in Chennai.

Kanchana has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai. In her long and illustrious career, Kanchana has advised some of the leading global occupiers, owners, and investors on their real estate strategies.

Kanchana has held senior leadership roles at Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield, and most recently at JLL India, where she headed their office leasing, retail, and data centre businesses in the Chennai region along with leading the landlord representation business for India.

A passionate and renowned industry leader, Kanchana joins Colliers with a focus on business development to build the scale of its transaction service lines in the Chennai region and drive exceptional results for clients. She will leverage her existing network of strong relationships with leading landlords, occupiers, and global investors to lead client relationship management in the region and expand Colliers' client base to amplify the potential and reach of the brand.



Kanchana will strengthen the company's existing transaction service lines in Chennai and identify opportunities to introduce new service line specialisations by hiring and developing the best industry talent.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, said: "I am delighted to welcome Kanchana to Colliers and am confident that her track record, connections, and experience will help us become markets leaders in Chennai. Also, Kanchana is a ground-breaker in a traditionally male-dominated industry and increasing the number of women in leadership roles is a priority at Colliers. We are proud that we have onboarded a top-notch, high calibre, and passionate talent like Kanchana."

Kanchana Krishnan added: "We are at an exciting phase where real estate markets are witnessing a tectonic shift in the way we look at the built environment, and these shifts are going to shape the Indian real estate market like never before. I am very excited to be joining an enterprising team of experts at Colliers who truly believe in diversity and inclusion. My priorities will be to focus on improving market share and revenues and nurturing a high-performance ecosystem."

Colliers (NASDAQ) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 64 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders.

With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people.

