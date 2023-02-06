Colliers expands Pune leadership, appoints Ruchika Choudaha as Senior Director and Head, Office Services

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): To expand business operations and growth opportunities in the region, Colliers has appointed Ruchika Choudaha to lead the Office Services business in Pune. An accomplished real estate professional with over 13 years of rich experience to her name, she is one of the most sought-after leaders in the industry.

Ruchika has been associated with some of the major players in the real estate sector including JLL and Cushman & Wakefield, holding senior positions and leading high-performing teams. With deep market intelligence and industry expertise, she had been the foremost advisor for renowned developers, investors and occupiers.

She will work closely with the senior leadership to help build scale in the region and strengthen Colliers India's position in the commercial real estate market. With her enhanced capabilities and excellent industry relations, she will drive exceptional results for clients and amplify the brand. The real estate sector is gaining momentum post-pandemic, and Ruchika will leverage her market insights and sharpened proficiencies to tap into market opportunities, develop new businesses, and strengthen ties with existing stakeholders.

Animesh Tripathi, Managing Director, Pune said, "I am delighted to welcome Ruchika to Colliers. This is an exciting time for the company as we expand our capabilities and elevate our services. Focusing on cultivating a diverse and inclusive culture with more women leaders, we are thrilled to have a trailblazing, zealous and seasoned leader like Ruchika join us. Always ensuring to do best by our stakeholders, I am confident that she will leverage her strong industry network, strategic expertise and market intelligence to strengthen our market position and drive innovative and exceptional solutions for Colliers."

Known for its diverse and inclusive culture and recognized as a top female-friendly organization by Forbes, Colliers always endeavors to bring in more women in leadership roles. And as a seasoned leader, Ruchika will support in nurturing the industry's best talent to deliver exponential value to the clients.

Ruchika Choudaha added , "I am thrilled with my new role. Joining Colliers is exciting as their dedication to providing leading market real estate solutions and my passion for delivering high-quality client experiences go hand in hand. Extremely grateful to the supportive Colliers senior leadership that guided me through the entire onboarding process. As I join this market-leading team, looking forward to contributing and supporting Colliers as a preferred workplace for the best talent."

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20 per cent for shareholders. With annual revenues of USD 4.6 billion and USD 92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

