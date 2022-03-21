Colliers India moves to a new activity-based workspace in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) commenced operations from its new address in Mumbai, One BKC today.

This aligns with the company's aggressive strategy to integrate and strengthen its business in the region amidst its rapid growth objectives in Mumbai, the country's financial capital and one of the largest markets in India.

This new office is a testament to Colliers' commitment to always do what's right for their people. The new activity-based workspace promotes agile work practices, wellness, and an engaging environment for Colliers' people to keep pace with the evolving work dynamics that can cater to their business and talent requirements. In addition, One BKC houses some of the leading Fortune - 500 companies with the largest client base. Colliers is now where its clients are.

Colliers has grown from strength to strength in Mumbai by hiring some of the best market-leading talent in the real estate industry. With this workplace, Colliers has created a place of collaboration to drive exceptional results, and a space to brainstorm and develop innovative, focused, and value-enhancing solutions for Colliers' clients.



The design of the workplace has been developed around the requirements of its people and clients, and hence boasts active collaboration and wellness spaces, an amphitheater, media room, a state-of-the-art cafeteria for socializing and a work cafe at the reception to encourage interactions amongst teams and clients to experience the Colliers way of working.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers, said: "I am super excited to be moving into our brand-new office at One BKC, which brings us closer to our clients and talent pool. We have embraced the hybrid-work model and have built around flexibility to encourage innovation, collaboration, and fun. The office design is very millennial-friendly. It allows for informal catch-up zones, ideation spaces, quiet concentrated meeting rooms, a media room, amphitheater, quick use phone booths, flexible workstations, a walking track, exercise zone and fun and a vibrant cafeteria. Technology is built into the space, with interactive screens in all our meeting rooms, IAQ monitors, and AI-based lighting and temperature sensors. Our employees and clients will experience the best-in-class workspace and see for themselves the higher employee engagement, sustainability, health and wellness levels."

Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 64 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients.

For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

