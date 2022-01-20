Colliers ropes in three senior experts to further strengthen its service capabilities in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of three senior executives, who have joined Colliers' office in Mumbai, as part of its aggressive business growth and expansionary plan.

Previously with JLL India, these industry veterans have a brilliant track record of leveraging their expertise to drive exceptional results for their clients.

An industry expert and trusted advisor to several large occupier clients, Kunal Kedari, joins Colliers as Executive Director, Office Services, Mumbai. Kedari has a proven track record of delivering large real estate transactions involving some of the most prominent Indian and global occupiers. He is deft at maximising transaction opportunities by investing in client relationships, as well as providing innovative and exceptional service.

Bringing to Colliers almost two decades of extensive industry experience, Harshada Pimpalkhare will join Colliers as Senior Director, Business Development, Project Management Services. Pimpalkhare will lead business development for corporate fit-outs for India and base build for West India. With her high proficiency in business development and design management, Pimpalkhare will aggressively support the acquisition of new clients and build a strong client base, across all service lines for Project Management. She has conscientiously built a strong and wide network of clients over the years.

Sunny Madnani has been appointed as Director, Office Services, Mumbai, and has 10 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector in Mumbai. He is an enterprising real estate professional who is known to provide actionable market insights to his occupier clients. He is also a results-oriented expert and his innovative and bespoke approach to client servicing would play an integral role in accelerating the success of Colliers' clients in Mumbai.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia , Colliers commented, "I am excited to welcome these industry experts to our Office Services and Project Management teams in Mumbai. Mumbai and the Western region of India are our strategic focus areas, where we have been aggressively investing in industry-leading talent. I am confident that with their strong expertise and enterprising spirit, our business in West India will leap forward by miles. We are looking to strengthen our capabilities with a broader range of services to better serve the evolving needs of our clients. With the joining of senior experts like Harshada, Kunal and Sunny, we are well poised to lead the industry in the West India market to maximise the potential of property to accelerate the success of our clients."

Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors.

For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at https://www.colliers.com/en-in.

Media Contact:



Sukanya Dasgupta

Director & Head, India Marketing & Communications

Sukanya.dasgupta@colliers.com

+91 9811867682

Riddhi Vira

Manager, Public Relations | India

riddhi.vira@colliers.com

+91 9619776362

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

