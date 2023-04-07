Colorjet awarded by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): ColorJet Group Manufacturer of Digital Textile Printers has been honoured with the prestigious State Export Award for outstanding performance in international trade at the ceremony held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow organised by Export Promotion Bureau of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh handed over the Award To M.S Dadu, Chairman of ColorJet Group. Nand Gopal Gupta, Cabinet Minister of Industry Development along with other dignitaries from UP Government were also present at the occasion.

The Export Award is the highest recognition granted by the state government to a company that has demonstrated exceptional performance in international trade.

The Award is presented to companies that have successfully expanded their business footprint overseas and have significantly contributed to the country's export earnings.

ColorJet has been recognized for its outstanding performance in expanding its operation globally, thereby contributing to the growth of the country's economy.

ColorJet Group has consistently demonstrated a commitment to quality and innovation in its product and services, which has helped ColorJet, establish a strong reputation in the international market.

While addressing an Award ceremony, the chief minister said, "Uttar Pradesh will emerge as the torchbearer of the fourth industrial revolution (industrial revolution 4.0)," adding that this was evident from investment proposals worth Rs35 lakh crores received at the Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow in February.



"MSME itself is going to become the foundation of industrial development of U.P. The Global Investors Summit has decided that U.P. will lead the fourth industrial revolution," he said.

While receiving the Award, M.S Dadu, Chairman, ColorJet Group, said: "The Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at ColorJet. The company has invested heavily in developing indigenous technology for the world market to ensure that it meets international standards and regulations. This has enabled it to expand ColorJet business in over 30+ countries now."

All ColorJet printers are designed and robustly built across all components to print excellent results and offer great enduring value to the print solution provider across the globe. All ColorJet Printers are not just a sum total of their parts. They are ergonomically designed & engineered through 3D simulation processes at ColorJet's Innovation Laboratories and built optimally, to deliver phenomenal business value to its customers. Group Innovation Laboratories is having an R&D facility recognised by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India which innovates & Integrates Digital Print technology that wins world markets.

ColorJet Group, from India, was founded in 1995 and has since been known for its industry-leading performance. It is one of the top global exporters of wide-format printers and provides world-class and complete fabric printing solutions. ColorJet's digital textile machines are revolutionizing the world of textile printing with their robust performance, lower downtime, high-value addition, and quick ROI.

ColorJet markets its products in around 30 countries worldwide till date, ColorJet has installed over 5,000 of its printing solutions and products across 450 cities around the world backed by a strong 350-member team.

ColorJet constantly innovates its product with its R&D facility recognised by the Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. Of India.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

