Colour Splash Holi Ft. Sachet-Parampara Live in Mumbai on 7th March

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): This Holi, experience it like never before with the country's sensational couple Sachet & Parampara Tandon, LIVE on 7th March at Kutchi Ground, Borivali West.

Brace yourselves for the most rocking Holi party in the city with house-shaking music! Right from Puneri & Punjabi Dhol to Rain Dance, Organic Colours & of course Thandai!

Catch your favourite Celebrity DJs and Singers like Sachet Parampara performing live on 7th March in Mumbai.

Dance your heart away in the tunes of Bollywood favourites along with celebrity DJs and indulge yourself in a safe and secure celebration with great fun, food, cocktails and music.

@coloursplashfest

Event Organised by

Hardy Boyz & Upshots Media

@hardyboyzpartyking

@upshotsmedia



Event Partner : Vakaoo

Resto bar and Lounge

@thevakaoo

For details contact Team Colour Splash

+91 90045 73102/9326254554

Book your tickets online:

Insider: https://insider.in/colour-splash-mumbais-biggest-holi-festival-mar7-2023-holi-2023/event

https://in.bookmyshow.com/activities/colour-splash-mumbai-s-biggest-holi-festival/ET00351346

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

