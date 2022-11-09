Columbia Sportswear launches new store at the Palladium Mall, MUMBAI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Columbia Sportswear is proud to announce the launch of its new store in Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai. With its fourth store in all of Mumbai, the store offers a first-hand unique & top-of-the-line experience with top-notch gear for outdoor enthusiasts. They opened in October 2022, and the outlet hosted its official launch on the evening of 2nd November.



The store launch hosted fitness and lifestyle enthusiasts from across the city for an experience of the space and Columbia Sportswear merchandise. The evening was celebrated over healthy indulgences, including beverages and light bites and a leading female DJ took over the evening.



The store which has hints of silver subtly brings forth luxury and lives up to its presence among the top brands in Palladium. At the same time, it stocks the most useful and apt outdoor adventure gear which is an essential segment for the fitness and trekking enthusiasts of Mumbai. Mumbai and its suburbs house challenging hikes and treks like The Harihar Fort, at a short distance. The brand's growing presence in Mumbai encourages the budding outdoor culture in and around the city, for both a novice and an expert.



"With the advent of our fourth store in Mumbai offering a grandeur of mountain trekking and hiking merchandise, we aim to be the number one outdoor brand house in India that is omnipresent at a click or in the immediate neighborhood. The outdoor industry is growing at an exponential rate and enthusiasts need gear that is backed by superior technology. Mumbai provides that perfect landscape where our gear keeps our customers protected against incessant rain, heat and ultraviolet exposure. For customers travelling to colder regions, there is ultimate warmth on offer," says Mr. Ankur Bhatia, CEO, Chogori India Retail Limited, the company that retails Columbia Sportswear and a plethora of more international outdoor brands in India.





He adds, "The Chogori family is working towards building a web-like network of stores in the coming years, attempting to bring closer the adventure chasers and gear that is recognized, awarded and used globally. Our store in Palladium opens gates for us to reach out to the segment that just won't compromise on quality and would choose technologically backed outdoor adventure gear, ensuring a safe and smooth experience in the outdoors."



Timings: 11am to 10pm, 7 days a week



Address: Unit no 25, Lower Ground Floor Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

