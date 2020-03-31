Combating Covid-19: Infosys Foundation, Narayana Health City to open 100-bed quarantine facility

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys and Narayana Health, healthcare provider in the country, have launched a 100-room quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the vicinity of Narayana Health City here.

The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will accommodate patients, provide regular monitoring by doctors, nurses, and essential medication free of cost.



The patients in the isolation facility will be monitored by the doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City. Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation announced its commitment of Rs 100 crore to help the government with COVID-19 relief efforts.



"Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because not only can they not afford proper treatment, but they also lose livelihood when they are dealing with the illness. This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment. We are thankful to Narayana Health City for their partnership and the thoughtfulness of this initiative," said Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation.



Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, said, "We are pleased to partner with Infosys Foundation to open this 100-room quarantine facility for underprivileged patients. Providing safe-spaces, with proper medical care to enable patients to isolate themselves, will play a big role in India's fight against COVID-19, and we thank Infosys Foundation for their support in this endeavor." (ANI)

