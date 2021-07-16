Come 2022, pedestrian-only Chandni Chowk to have its multi-level parking

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the Government notified the proposal to make the 1.3 Km Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk between 9 AM and 9 PM as a pedestrian-only zone, Omaxe Ltd., which is constructing a multi-level parking cum commercial project in PPP with North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is gearing up to make parking facilities available to lakhs of visitors coming to this heritage shopping, food and tourism destination.

"The construction of Omaxe Chowk is progressing at a breakneck speed despite the multiple hindrances on account of construction ban due to pollution in 2019 and lockdowns due to the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021," said Shravan Govil, CEO, Omaxe Heritage Pvt. Ltd. (100% subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd.).

The company is using advanced construction technologies like composite steel frame structure sourced from JSPL to expedite construction and grant strength & durability to the structure.

"We are committed to the commencement of multi-level parking before the deadline in order to ease the movement of people and goods in Chandni Chowk," added Govil.

Currently, the phase 1 structure is ready. In Phase 2, 80% erection work is complete and excavation work has been completed in Phase 3.

At one of Asia's largest and busiest wholesale and retail hubs Chandni Chowk, Omaxe is constructing a multi-level parking cum commercial project. The project will accommodate 2100+ cars and 81 tourist buses in five floors of parking - 3 underground and 2 overground. Besides this, three floors will be dedicated for retail spaces and a food court. The project also proposes a direct entry from Chandni Chowk metro station and is located in the heart of Chandni Chowk from where the most-visited markets, religious & tourism destinations and Old Delhi Railway Station are at 5-10 min walk.

The company has also signed a MOU with Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) for supply and installation of air purification systems at Omaxe Chowk - the first Mall in Delhi-NCR to have a centralised air filtration system - which will endeavour to maintain AQI level below 50.



"The next-generation project will not only give a modern facelift to Chandni Chowk but will also herald modernisation of the region and provide convenience to shoppers and businesses," Mr. Govil added.

A slew of amenities like washrooms, lifts and escalators, CCTV surveillance and fire fighting system among others will give shoppers and businesses a new-age shopping experience in Omaxe Chowk.

This project is being developed by Omaxe Heritage Pvt. Ltd.

With 126.8 million sq. ft. of delivered space in real estate and construction contracting (till December 2020), Omaxe is today one of India's leading and trusted real estate companies. The brand 'Omaxe' was founded in 1987 by visionary first-generation entrepreneur Rohtas Goel to undertake construction and contracting business. Subsequently, the company diversified into the real estate sector in 2001 and got listed on both stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) in 2007.

Today, the company is present in 27 cities across 8 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh and possesses a the diversified product portfolio that includes Hi-Tech Townships, Integrated Townships, Group Housing, Shopping Malls, Office Spaces, SCOs, and Hotel.

It is currently undertaking 21 real estate projects - 5 Group Housing, 9 Townships, 7 Commercial Malls/office spaces/Hotels/SCOs.

The company has also successfully blended business excellence with social commitment. The company through Omaxe Foundation takes up many CSR projects in the field of health, education, community development, etc.

