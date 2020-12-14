Commercial Vehicle Aggregator App GARRUD Launches Its First Phase In Delhi NCR

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/Mediawire): A crisis can be a strong driver of innovation, as was proven by this start-up established during the nationwide lockdown by a Delhi based duo. They developed GARRUD - an app that works as an aggregator for commercial vehicles; servicing both sides of the spectrum, the truck drivers who need business and the small business owners who need to transport material.

In the pre-lockdown era, transport owners were happy in their comfort zone knowing whether their vehicle did any trips or not, they will get a fixed amount from the truck drivers they had leased out the vehicle to, ensuring their EMIs got paid on time. Rohit Kumar and Uttam Yadav, both from a B.Tech background,were actively working in the transport industry when the lockdown was announced. Very soon they were flooded with calls, on one hand from the transports saying that there is no work but the drivers are demanding money as they were on their payroll, and on the other hand from business and factory owners saying the vehicle has been attached but the suppliers are not paying. Being from the transport background, they decided to act on the situation to bridge this gap by empowering the many truck drivers who were at the mercy of the situation and making them atmanirbhar.

The transport business in India still functions in a very unorganised manner with currently not even 1% of the truck driversa part of digital India. Truck drivers generally go to designated areas or nakas and wait for work to be assigned to them by business owners needing their services to transport materials. But during the pandemic a lot of business owners themselves were out of work, in turn rendering the truck drivers also jobless. Identifying the opportunity and the huge potential for growth, and passionately believing in the 'Vocal for Local' mantra, Rohit and Uttam soon gave up their corporate jobs and got down to developing GARRUD, an app that allows anyone who owns or operates trucks to join the platform; and individuals and businesses who are in need of transport services to hire them.



3 to 4 months went in planning, strategizing and building the app, and the next couple of months in debugging and completely ironing out the errors, post which they started enrolling as manysingle motor maliks(drivers who owned as well as drove their own trucks) as they couldonto the app,as they were originally the ones Rohit and Uttam set out to empower. They are backed by a strong team of around 25people from a similar commercial vehicle aggregator background, who were given pink slips recently when the Indian Government decided to ban Chinese origin apps.

Riding the anti-China sentiment, this 100% Indian company has now set out to make the truck drivers 'atmanirbhar' by convincing them to be a part of the digital India by migrating to whichever digital platform they are comfortable with, so that they are never left to the mercy of the situation ever in the future. If a truck driver knows say 5 people at one naka, by signing up on GARRUD, he will be accessible to not only those five people at that naka,but the one beyond that and further down too... giving him many customers from nearby radius.

As of now end users, or people wanting to hire commercial vehicles have to approachthe chowk or truck union to hunt for the ideal vehicle. GARRUD will provide options for them to hire a truck from anywhere with a single click using the GARRUD App. In its next leg, this bootstrapped start-up has plans to bridge the gap between demand and supply through media promotions and marketing initiatives to attract B2C (Retail)bytargetting approximately 60 lakh families across Delhi and NCR.

The advantages of being on an app like GARRUDfor both sides are many:

- Next generation logistics App with premier same-day and last mile delivery

- Allows users to track the rides in real time



- The interface decides how to best pass on the profit, which means additional income for truck driver & less money to pay for customer

- The GARRUDBidding Feature allows you to bid for planned deliveries, getting you rates from over 100 transporters with a single click

- MIS feature for Truck Owners provides data with which one can track fuel consumption, driver performance, trips per month to specially help keep a check on the monthly expenses.

- Safety Button feature to enable drivers to share their location with multiple people with one click

- The app will also provide truck owners with information like when the insurance is due for renewal

- Anything from bikes, to small tempos, to 22 feet trailers, can be hired through the app



Rohit Kumar says about their vision, "India is growing by leaps and bounds and we at GARRUD want to be protagonists in the transition to sustainable, fast and economic growth of our country by supporting the government in ease of doing business." He also passionately feels for the cause of the truck drivers and adds, "A single truck driver is helpless, but when the sign up on a digital platform like ours, they are not alone, and a force of 10,000 would be definitely one to reckon with."

Uttam adds, "At GARRUD we manifold the productivity in logistics with collaboration of available resource , vast market place and exponential growing technology by creating the smart junction."

Currently operational only in the Delhi NCR region, in the coming year GARRUDis expected to spread its wings pan-India. Only a week old, Garrud.in has already completed over 600 trips within the first week of its launch.

