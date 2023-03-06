Committed to set up new plant in Telangana: Foxconn chairman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6 (ANI): In a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn Technology Group) Chairman Young Liu said the company was committed to setting up a manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan in the Ranga Reddy district of the state.

In the letter, he also sought support of the CM's team in operationalising the park at Kongara Kalan as early as possible.

Liu wrote that he now had a new friend in India in the CM and was looking forward to working with him in the future.

He also conveyed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the Foxconn team that visited Hyderabad earlier this month.



In the lettter, he also thanked the CM for his warm birthday wishes and a personalised card. He said he was, indeed, inspired by the CM's vision and the effort towards the transformation and development of Telangana.

On March 3, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) announced a major investment in Karnataka that would generate over one lakh jobs, according to an official statement on Friday.

As much as 300 acres of land had been identified for this purpose near the Bengaluru International Airport in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks.

Chief Minister and Young Liu discussed about Foxconn's investment plans and Bommai assured full support for the project. The electronics manufacturing project is expected to generate more than 1,00,000 employment opportunities in the next 10 years within the state, the CM said.

Foxconn is the world's largest electronics manufacturer, with total revenue exceeding New Taiwan dollar 6 trillion in 2022. As of last year, it ranks 20th in the Fortune Global 500. (ANI)

