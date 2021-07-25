Commonwealth Entrepreneur Club (CEC) Hub gears up for spreading Mandela ideals

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/Target Media): As Commonwealth Entrepreneur Club (CEC) headed by noted entrepreneur Swaraaj Kapoor joined hands with Gandhi-Mandela Foundation, Kapoor has pledged to carry forward the works and ideals of iconic late Nelson Mandela to further heights as he spoke recently at a solemn function in New Delhi to pay glowing tributes to legendary Mandela on his 103rd birthday which has been marked as a special day by United Nations (UN).

"It's not just to spend 67 minutes of the day to do good works for the people for the 67 valuable years, most of which were spent in prison, Mandela gave to uphold the rights and dignity of humanity. We should do good works everyday as a fitting tribute to Mandela," said Swaraaj Kapoor emphatically.

CEC is a club with head office in UK that promotes bilateral trade and business development in all the 54 Commonwealth countries which were originally British colonies. The Club is now expanding in India and is making a core team of 100 people.

The membership of CEC is free and it's only by selection and reference and due diligence by core team from UK which compromises of all Lords and Earls and Sirs of England.

It was a perfect synergy of ideology of the great man late Nelson Mandela.



Keeping the sprit of the legend, the unparalleled symbol of suffering and triumph for his fight against apartheid, racism and restoring decorum and dignity back to Africa and rest of the world, similar principles Commanwealth Entrepreneurs Club has inculcated with performance leader also for business, education and governments with Swaraaj Kapoor as Global President of Comonwealth Entrepreneurs Club.

Among those associated with CEC Mobin Rafiq (Founder & Chairman of Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club), social entrepreneur, technocrat & philanthropist with UK citizenship,The right honourable Lord Peter Hain (Global President, Trade & Business Commanwealth Entrepreneurs Club), senior most politician and close friend of late Nelson Mandela, honourable Viscount Waverley (President, SME Trade & Business, Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club), who has received State decoration in many countries, Baroness Nosheena Mobarik(President, Scotland Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club) who's British Conservative politician and life peer, Lord Rami Ranger CBE (President, philanthropy,CEC), British businessman and founder of Sun Mark, professor NadeyHakim (President & Global coordinator, CEC), award-winning sculpture and concert clarinet soloist, HE Sir Dr Patrick Bijou (President, International Banking Relation,CEC), senior banking redemption judge for the ICJ-ICC (International Court of Justice- International Criminal Court ), HE Hasan Hasan (President Nigeria, CEC), former Nigeria ambassador to US & previously served in London, Sameet Neb, President of global trade & coordination at CEC who's an entrepreneur, brand builder and strategy consultant for business, Harmeet Singh (President of Music global CEC), singer, popular composer and music director in Bollywood, Nirmal Mishra (Vice President of Media in CEC), reputed senior journalist in India, Sanjay Jaiswar (India Ambassador Media in CEC) entrepreneur, digital PR and brand builder and marketing strategiest.

Among the eminent personalities of the country including the dignitaries from around the world who graced the ceremony were Mahamandleshwar Avdheshanand Giri, Chairman (Gandhi-Mandela Foundation), Hon'ble Justice KG Balakrishnan (GMF Jury & Advisor), Hon'ble Justice Deepak Mishra (GMF Jury & Advisor), Hon'ble Justice GyansudhaMishra (GMF Jury & Advisor), Shri Shri Ravishankar (Founder, Art of Living), Chidanand Swami, Founder, Parmarth Niketan, Purushottam Rupala (Central Minister), Shri Ramdas Athawale (Central Minister),Veteran journalist Ved Pratap Vedik and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Syed Zafar Islam & MP Sitaram Yechury.

"At CEC we have many interesting and meaningful plans for future which we'll spell out phasewise," said Swaraaj Kapoor with a high degree of optimism adding, "Remember, Commonwealth is about 54 countries 250 billion population and 10 trillion dollar business and trade.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

