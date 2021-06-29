Compaq Television's flagship HEX 65 QLED Smart TV is now powered by Android 9.0

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Compaq TV announces an operating system update for its flagship model HEX 65, which will now come with Android 9.0.

For the very first time in India, a Smart TV has come integrated with Mimi audio technology, an award-winning technology which adapts the sound to match an individual's unique hearing profile.

It also focuses on the intensity and delivery mechanism of various components of sound, improving the overall TV experience, no matter how long or how often you watch.

Mimi Sound Personalisation is based on a unique bio-algorithm integrated into the smart TV through the Mimi App, that replicates the way the human ear responds to sound. It assesses the hearing profile of the users based on advanced audiology research and accordingly adapts the sound, providing comfortable optimized listening experience.

Speaking about the product, Sandeep Kumar, Group Chairman - Ossify Group said, "Compaq TVs offer the Indian consumers with highly advanced and future-forward technology. We aim to deliver a seamless, home entertainment experience, and cater to every household as we bring our A-Game with the HEX 65 QLED TV, powered by Android 9.0."

The attributes of the HEX 65 are configured in a way to satisfy requirements of most customers while surpassing their expectations of important premium features & technology integration. Below are a few highlights.

Sleek Design

This television redefines the viewing experience and facilitates a large viewing area, thanks to its sleek design incorporating a bezel-less screen and an all-metal body.

Experience Stabilization Engine

The advanced algorithm will ensure vivid visuals and crisp fast-action sequences without any blur or lag using dynamic frame transitions.

Wide Colour Gamut Plus



Featuring an LED backlight, this TV will engage you in a wonderful display performance that lets you see every image in vivid, breath-taking colours. It is capable of presenting over 1.07 billion colours.

4K UHD Display

The 4K UHD display brings every detail alive and makes your viewing experience truly immersive. The HDR 10 technology paves way for brighter images and realistic colours with light and dark shades being reproduced in stunning detail.

Certified Android TV

HEX 65 is a certified Android TV. You can access over 5,000 apps from the Google Play Store. With this TV at home, you will not feel bored at any point in time.

Google Assistant

Get tips to plan your day by looking at timely updates and more with only your voice using Google Assistant. The TV remote comes with a dedicated button for the Google Assistant.

Chromecast

Mirror your phone onto the screen and seamlessly play your preferred content. All you have to do is point, tap, and share so you can enjoy viewing everything on the bigger screen.

Compaq Televisions were launched in September 2020 and is currently available on Flipkart. The company continues the legacy of the Compaq brand from its early success in the computing segment and is amplifying the brand amongst consumers in the smart television category.

