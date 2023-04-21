Comparing Litecoin, Chainlink, and Big Eyes Coin: Which cryptocurrency is worth investing in?

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrency is an ever-changing market, constantly evolving. With so many options available, it can be challenging to decide which cryptocurrency is worth investing in. This article will provide a comparative overview of two popular cryptocurrencies, Litecoin (LTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Additionally, we will explore a new player in the meme coin market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG). We will assess the potential of these cryptocurrencies, and provide you with information to help you make informed investment decisions.

Litecoin's Faster and Cheaper Transactions

Litecoin (LTC) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 by Charlie Lee and is known for being a faster and cheaper alternative to Bitcoin. LTC operates on a DeFi network that is secure and transparent, which has contributed to its popularity. Litecoin has also been updating its technology to improve its security and transaction speed even further. A recent update, called "MWEB," has enhanced the privacy of Litecoin transactions by allowing users to shield their account activity.

LINK: A DeFi Oracle Network

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts to external data sources. It was launched in 2017 and has since become a popular coin due to its ability to provide reliable and secure data to smart contracts. LINK operates on a DeFi network, which ensures transparency and security.

Chainlink's recent updates have focused on expanding its use cases by integrating with other blockchain networks. It has recently integrated with the Polygon Network, which will increase the scalability of Chainlink and improve its interoperability. Additionally, Chainlink has partnered with leading blockchain projects such as Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL), which will expand its reach and utility.





BIG: The Meme Coin with a Heart For Charity

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new DeFi meme coin and the largest presale token of 2023! In just a few short months, BIG has already raised $34.05M in investments and aims to reach $50M by its presale end date on June 3rd.

But what sets BIG apart from other meme coins? Sure, the cute kitty mascot and fun meme culture are a draw, but BIG also plans to offer practical uses upon launch, including a crypto exchange launch and an NFT collection. Plus, they're committed to charitable causes, with 5% of all funds going to ocean-saving charities. And to combat the negative environmental impact of crypto mining, BIG uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus to validate transactions and reduce energy consumption.

This looks to be the perfect time to get into projects like Big Eyes Coin and start generating passive income!

