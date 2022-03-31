Compass Group India launches Saarthi-FX, a technological revolution in workplace facility management

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Compass Group India, a leading support services provider has launched Saarthi-FX, a revolutionary workplace management solution.

Aligning with the evolving consumer needs and the heightened focus on workplace safety and experience, Saarthi-FX equips organisations with innovative tech-first solutions.

As a digitally integrated one-stop solution, Saarthi-FX reimagines workplace experiences and aims to reshape the traditional workspace through Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Modelling to enhance office asset management and provide a smarter, safer, and a more efficient workspace for employees.

Saarthi-FX offers seamless 24x7 customer support and brings together technology, people, and processes in ways that deliver an unparalleled employee experience and transforms the traditional workspace into tech enabled facilities.

With Saarthi-FX, organisations can ensure a safer working environment for employees by enabling smart washrooms, managing QR codes or access cards for entry/exit, among the many smart features available. Additionally, employees can update their health status, book hot-desk or meeting rooms directly from the platform, which together ensures minimal human intervention and high level of efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Dev Amritesh, Managing Director, Compass Group India says, "We are delighted to launch Saarthi-FX in India, a platform that reimagines facility management and delivers enhanced workplace experiences. Through three meticulously designed modules, Saarthi-FX brings together technology, people, and processes in ways that deliver an unparalleled employee experience with 24x7 customer support."

Joel Anthony, CEO - Support Services, Compass Group, says, "The launch of Saarthi-FX brings the technological revolution at the workplace to life and aims to reshape the traditional workspace through Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Modelling. It will help in aligning workplace management with the new normal, resulting in a smooth return to work that is safer and smarter for the employee."



After extensive research and innovation, Compass Group India's solution architects have developed a three-way modular solution.

* Workplace Experience: Aimed at offering redefined workplace experience, this module offers real-time dashboards and solutions such as human comfort management, smart washrooms, occupancy management solutions to enable hot-desking, and more making it a modern solution for the evolving consumer needs.

* Workplace Automation: This module provides a 360-degree view of facilities management focused on an outcome-based approach. It enables organisations to track and measure key metrics like manpower, utility cost, asset life and compliance. With dedicated services the module ensures safe office return with thermal recognition cameras, UVC based LED technologies for workspace sanitization, drone-based building inspection, surveillance solutions, etc.

* Workplace Management: Keeping in mind a digitally led workspace, this module enables digitizing inventories, inspection checklists, vendor management, 24x7 help desk support, maintenance Management, Commodity transactions, visitor management, asset management, consumer feedback, building compliance, space management, mailroom management, property management etc.

As technology becomes an integral part of all workspaces, Saarthi-FX supports and enables organizations to transition to technology enabled facilities and offers infinite possibilities for a seamless future.

