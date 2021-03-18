Complex life-saving Pulmonary Endarterectomy surgeries for CTEPH at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Mahender, a 25-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad had been suffering from Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) since 2011. In 2018, when he travelled to the United States, he had repeat blood clot formation in his leg, which unfortunately spread to the lungs in the form of pulmonary embolism.

He came back to India to seek further treatment and met a local doctor who referred him to Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, since his condition was worsening and critical with shortness of breath on minimal exertion. His surgeon, Dr Kumud Kumar Dhital informed him that the DVT had repeatedly progressed to the lungs, and Mahindra had developed the disease called Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH).

"The patient is suffering from a disease called Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH), a condition that causes repeated blood clots inside the lung arteries, whereby the blood pressure in the lung arteries becomes so high that the patient becomes symptomatic and progresses to heart failure. The only curative option for this disease is Pulmonary Endarterectomy surgery which requires the patient to be put on a Heart and Lung machine to cool down the body temperature to 20 degrees centigrade, with periods of time when there is no circulation in the body including the brain. The circulation is restarted after the procedure on both sides of the lung arteries to remove the clots which are similar to scar tissue. Then, we rewarm the patient, and this procedure takes pretty much the entire day. The patient is doing well now," said Dr Kumud Kumar Dhital Sr Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Program and Surgical Director for Heart & Lung Transplantation and MCS, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, describing the surgery.



Speaking about the illness and the surgical procedure, Mahender said, "The doctors from Yashoda Hospitals gave me hope and that I can recover in 1-2 months after the surgery. And now, just 1 week after the successful operation, I am able to walk properly and am given guidance with regular post-operative care."

Another patient, Tripti Agarwal, 33yr old female, resident of New Delhi and mother of a daughter, was diagnosed with CTEPH in 2017. She presented with a case of worsening exertional breathlessness, which was medically managed, but with significant deterioration over the preceding 6 months. Further investigations showed chronic blockage of blood flow to the left lung with additional disease on the right side. She was referred to Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad by her physician in Delhi and underwent a Pulmonary Endarterectomy surgery on the 11th January 2021. Dr. Kumud Dhital commented on her progress, "She has made an excellent recovery with significant increase in her exercise capacity. She remains under follow-up and will need to remain on anticoagulation therapy."

Her 7-year-old daughter Manya Mittal, was overwhelmed and thanked the doctor for his efforts, she mentioned "Thank you so much for helping my mother to recover from her disease and helping us through this hard time. I am very happy that now she is fine and is with us. You have come as a God to my mother, thank you again".





Centre of Excellence for Heart & Lung Transplant, Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad

The Centre at Yashoda Hospitals for Heart & Lung Transplants & Mechanical Circulatory Support Systems has qualified Cardio-Pulmonary Transplant surgeons, Transplant Pulmonologist, Cardiothoracic surgeons, Interventional Cardiologists, Interventional Pulmonologists and Transplant Anesthesiologists, Critical care specialists, also recognised as one of the best in their respective fields.

The surgeries performed for Heart-Lung transplantation require proficiency and in-depth expertise in all aspects of care, right from the patient selection for organ transplantation, to organ retrieval, the transplant itself, pre & post inpatient care, equipment, infrastructure and a multidisciplinary team of specialists to achieve the best outcomes. Personalised Physiotherapy, Diet, Rehabilitation and Psychology services for the Transplant patients are provided to ensure the best patient outcomes. Lastly, to assist with all patient queries, logistics, accommodation, registration, doctor appointments and other services, a single point program coordinator is assigned who assists and coordinates all aspects of care from pre-transplant evaluation and workup to postoperative follow-up care management.

The centre provides evidence-based and patient-centric comprehensive care personalized to each patient. We aim to deliver the best outcomes for all our patients. We also believe that we have assembled one of the finest teams of medical practitioners and ancillary staff from around the world with world-class infrastructure at your service.

The department is prominent in India for the state of the art infrastructure and globally renowned transplant surgeons. The hospital houses dedicated ICUs for Heart & Lung transplants. They provide comprehensive services including logistics support for Air Ambulance Services, multidisciplinary post-operative care for all patients including Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation and 24/7 emergency services.

