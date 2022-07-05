Comprehensive Health Care for Women at Jehangir Hospital

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gynaecology is the study of various methods for treating problems related to the female reproductive system and treating those same ailments.

The gynaecology department at Jehangir Hospital provides top-notch medical knowledge, devoted staff, cutting-edge facilities, etc.

Dr Jyothi Unni, Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Jehangir Hospital, says, "The Gynaecology department of Jehangir has a team of experienced Gynaecologists who conduct outpatient clinics from 9 AM to 7 PM from Mon to Sat. They are extremely competent and deal with all routine and emergency gynaecological procedures, including complex laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries."

The gynaecology department receives numerous emergencies that require a holistic approach to women's healthcare. In response to a question regarding some of the significant triumphs managed by the gynac team at Jehangir hospital, Dr. Unni said, "Medical and Surgical Management of Ectopic pregnancy, Myomectomy or Hysterectomy for Multiple Fibroids of the Uterus, Surgery for Severe Endometriosis including Cyst Excision, Adhesiolysis, and Hysterectomy, Sling Surgeries or Vaginal Hysterectomy for Prolapse Uterus, where required. The team is backed by experienced Anaesthetists who can give Anaesthesia safely to elderly women or those with comorbidities such as High Blood Pressure, Diabetes, or Heart Disease. This is backed by an expert team of Intensivists who look after cases requiring care in ICU pre or post-operatively. A state-of-the-art Blood Bank provides blood and blood components swiftly when required."

"Our USP is to provide empathetic holistic care to all women," she further added.



Gynac care is essential for all age groups of women starting from the adolescent to post-menopause. Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Jehangir hospital, Dr Vandana Khanijo in regards to this said, "As a comprehensive healthcare centre dedicated to women, we offer a range of services in the entire reproductive age group. We offer services like preventive healthcare, treatment, and therapy for malignancies, PAP smear tests, and holistic wellness for women in our wellness centre. We treat adolescent women and women belonging to the reproductive age group, pre and post-menopause age group with a gamut of services for problems like polycystic ovarian syndrome, menstrual disorders, abnormal uterine bleeding, and tumors in the uterus like fibroid, etc. We have specialists dealing with gynac malignancies which are the cancers of the reproductive tract."

Adding to Dr Khanjio, Dr Nina Mansukhani, Gynaecologist, and Obstetrician opined, "The USP of the department is caring with genuine concern. Each patient is managed with proper guideline-based management. The beauty of managing advanced gynaecological pathologies is that most of them are being handled via minimally invasive techniques like Laparoscopy and Hysteroscopy. Besides this, we carry out a series of fertility restoring surgeries which enables patients to successfully get pregnant."

Breast care is one of the most crucial aspects of a woman's health. The importance of education and treatment has increased due to a sudden rise in breast cancer cases. The Jehangir Hospital also operates a comprehensive, specialist Breast Care Clinic. It is outfitted with the most recent equipment, including Digital Mammography, high-resolution Sonography with Elastography, an expert team, and specialised care.

The unit is supported by a diverse team that collaborates flawlessly to manage difficult cases with a high level of risk. The department has one of the top in-house blood banks in the city that supports blood and blood components 24 hours a day. The department also has in-house lab and imaging capabilities with a short turnaround time to serve complex situations. The facility is supported by one of the top intensive care units, making it a top destination for complex and high-risk cases.

The department runs one of the best academic programs for DNB which is not only beneficial for the hospital but also for the students who get to learn from the best in the industry and get access to the hands-on practical training making them ready to serve in the community to the best of their abilities. Department has also published several papers in regard to women's health.

Jehangir Hospital, headed by Dr Vinod Sawantwadkar (CEO), is the most popular hospital in Pune, Maharashtra for maternity and gynaecological services because of the calibre of the consultants, nursing care, and excellent infrastructure; highly qualified and committed resident staff provides round-the-clock monitoring of patients in labour and provides care and support for patients at all times. Over the course of more than seven decades, the hospital has established a reputation as the premier facility in the area for obstetrics and gynaecological treatments.

