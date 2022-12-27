Compuage to be Value Added Distributor of Bosch Limited for Supply Bosch CCTV surveillance in the territory of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/PNN): Compuage Infocom Limited, distributor of Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Computing, IT Consumer and Hardware Services is now a Value-Added Distributor of Bosch Limited (Bosch) for Supply Bosch CCTV surveillance in the territory of India.

With 276 manufacturing sites, 390,000 associates and total sales of 97.72 billion euros in 2022, Bosch is one of the major global Original Equipment Manufacturers for CCTV products and offers complete CCTV and surveillance solutions across all the major verticals, in addition to providing mobility and industrial technology solutions. It is also the world's largest power tool manufacturer and leading manufacturer in household appliances.

Compuage has a deep understanding of global and local requirements, sales and marketing, technical and pre-sales support, financing, inventory management, business intelligence, supply chain expertise, managed services and more. Our Company's network is not only strong in metro cities but also in upcountry locations totalling over 1000+ locations PAN India. With this tie-up, Bosch will be able to leverage Compuage's reach and strengthen its channel community and Compuage can offer complete CCTV and surveillance solutions to its esteemed partners.



Established in 1987 and listed in 2000, Compuage Infocom (Compuage), is a distribution house creating opportunities for its channel partners through aggressive market development backed by efficient supply chain management. Compuage focuses on Enterprise Solutions, Cloud Computing, PCs & Peripherals and Hardware Services. With 46 sales offices, 27 warehouses, 69 service centres and a team of over 700+ professionals, Compuage represents 28+ global brands and supports over 12,000 online & offline retailers, resellers and system integrators.

The company is a strategic link between vendors (brands) and partners (resellers), equipping them for unprecedented levels of business performance.

For FY22, the Company has reported total income of Rs 4,224 crore and a net profit of Rs 26.7 crore.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

