ConcertAI hires Jitendra Gupta as first managing director of India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): ConcertAI, LLC (ConcertAI), a leader in AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technologies for clinical research, Real-world Evidence (RWE) solutions, and AI SaaS clinical interpretation solutions today announced the appointment of Jitendra Gupta as its first Managing Director of India. Jitendra will oversee ConcertAI's rapidly growing global operations comprised of definitive RWD solutions, global data operations, SaaS solution engineers, SaaS Product Management, and the newly formed Clinical Development Center of Excellence.

"Jitendra's appointment is aligned to the next phase of ConcertAI's growth and ability to provide the highest rates of innovation with sector-leading quality in research-grade data and SaaS solutions. Today, India brings 6 million new workers into the healthcare and life sciences fields. Whereas 80 per cent of these would have left the country for the US or Europe in the past, now more than 70 per cent choose to stay. As a result, India has one of the highest-trained technical and scientific talent in the world," said ConcertAI CEO, Jeff Elton, PhD. "We are proud that we've had an India unit since our founding in 2017, and see the planned future growth of our operations there as foundational to sustaining our innovativeness and leadership in RWD and AI SaaS Solutions for clinical research and healthcare."

Jitendra brings over 20 years of experience across healthcare product and consulting roles to ConcertAI. As Managing Director of India, he will lead the expansion of ConcertAI's India presence as the company's global hub for operations management across ConcertAI's business units. As a core member of the executive leadership team, Jitendra will play a crucial role in ensuring that India's processes are aligned with the company's overarching goals for programmatic, fiscal, and work culture development.



"I'm excited to join the ConcertAI team to help lead the expansion in India and support the company's continued work providing its partners with the innovative, patient-centric solutions for which it's known," said Jitendra. "ConcertAI has firmly established itself as the leader in data and evidence-backed advancements in oncology trials. I look forward to working closely with the executive team as we grow our India operations to further support those efforts."

Jitendra was most recently the President of Global Operations at Integra Connect, where he managed a team of 3,000 professionals across healthcare technology, operations, analytics, and data curation functions. Before Integra, Jitendra worked with Optum and Deloitte's Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice, and served many large pharma, payers, and provider clients. He holds three product patents and a Black Belt Certification in Lean & Six-Sigma from work experience at GE. Jitendra earned his MBA from Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, and both bachelor's and master's degrees in technology from IIT Bombay.

ConcertAI is a leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI SaaS solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies.

