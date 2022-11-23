Conga launches Innovation and R&D Lab in India

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/GPRC): Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, has announced the opening of the new R&D and Innovation Lab in India. The new facility at OMR Chennai will treble the workforce from the current 30 to 100 and will include technologists, data scientists, AI & ML engineers among others. Noel Goggin, CEO and Dayna Perry, Chief People Officer at Conga inaugurated the new facility in Chennai in the presence of Ashish Shah, GM India Operations and Chittu Nagarajan, MD Attorney Operations.

Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader, said, "Conga India is the fastest growing for us anywhere in the world and we see this continuing for the foreseeable future. With more than 5 million users and 11000 customers, what differentiates us from others is the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together."

"While many companies are reducing headcount in the face of economic headwinds, Conga continues to grow" commented Dayna Perry, Chief People Officer. "We are focused on hiring diverse talent and provide opportunities across a wide range of teams and functions, both technical and non-technical. Conga currently has 750 professionals in India and will become a 1000+ colleague company over the next two years. There are 100 open positions already available for hiring in India. 70% of the product and engineering team at Conga are in India which includes 32% female colleagues, across functions and business."



Conga is committed to its customers and removing complexity in an increasingly complex world with solutions that quickly adapt to changing business models to help organizations normalize their revenue operations. With offices across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai, the company will continue to leverage talent across India to accelerate the growth for the company and serve its global customer base from here.

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our RLM solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers.

We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes. Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information on Conga India, please visit: https://conga.com

