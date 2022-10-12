"Congress Party a sinking ship" says CM Bommai

Hospet (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed Congress Party and called them a 'sinking ship'.

Speaking after inaugurating 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' at Dr Puneet Rajkumar district Stadium here on Wednesday, he said those who have secured the future of Dalits, oppressed classes, students, women and youths are not scared but those who got involved in illegal activities are scared.

"You shut Lokayukta and started the Anti-Corruption Bureau to cover up corruption during your tenure. Now the lokayukta is strengthened and all your scams are coming out. All omissions and commissions committed by you will be enquired and punishment is sure for those who are guilty. The corruption of Congress is uncovered now", Bommai said.

Former CM, B.S.Yediyurappa, Ministers, Anand Singh, Shashikala Jolle, Govind Karjol, Sriramulu, Halappa Achar, MP Y.Devendrappa and others were present.



The CM said the Congress leaders are shattered by the roaring of Raja Huli on Tuesday and for this reason they target former CM B.S.Yediyurappa. They have made certain comments on the former CM but Raja Huli will not care.

"You tried to reign in on Yediyurappa and filed false cases to keep him away from power but he came back like a sphinx and became the CM again", he also added.

Bommai said they have Prime Minister Narendra Modi is equivalent to the dust of a tiny toe of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. Is Nehru equivalent to the tiny toe of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi? The entire world appreciated Modi for vaccinating 1.25 billion people during Covid-19 pandemic and also donated vaccines to several nations. Several schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti padhao, and Ujwala are launched for the welfare of people. The farmers got the Kisan Samman scheme. When the entire globe is gripped by recession, only India's economy is growing stronger. Unfortunately, Siddaramaiah is suffering from forgetfulness.

He said, "The former president of AICC Rahul Gandhi has tired of attaching KPCC President D.K.Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. The concept of two nations was given to Mountbatten and Mohammed Ali Jinnah placed it. But it was the Congress Party, just for the sake of power, that neglected Gandhiji's words and divided the nation."

"They broke the country into pieces then and now it is doing Bharath Jodo yatra. It was former PM Indira Gandhi who supported Khalistan and the Congress Party supported LTTE in Tamil Nadu. Just for their selfishness, the Congress leaders did an unpardonable blunder", further stated. (ANI)

