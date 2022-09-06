Content Creator Deepak Pareek makes his entry into media production

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Content Creator Deepak Pareek has made his entry into Media Production with his media start-up - Iceberg Creations LLP's first production of a Bengali Feature Film - AKORIK starring legends Victor Banerjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Anuradha Roy, Master Ankan Mallick & others which recently got the CBFC certification.

AKORIK, directed by Tathagata Bhattacherjee and Creative Co-Produced by Deepak Pareek addresses a major social crisis i.e. disintegration of joint family system and the film will hit theatres very soon.

"It's actually a surreal feeling to be producing a feature film starring three-time National Award winning & this year's Padma Bhushan recipient actor Victor Banerjee, winner of National Award for best actress Rituparna Sengupta, very renowned actress Anuradha Roy and very popular & best child actor award winner Master Ankan Mallick, Angana Bose & others who have been doing extremely fantastic work in the world of cinema. I hope to keep creating the best possible movies, short films, web series and keep learning in the process," says Deepak Pareek about how he feels starting a Media Production House.



Coming from a traditional Marwari family from a small town Nokha (Rajasthan), Entrepreneur & Content Creator Deepak Pareek started his first business venture 'Career Keeda' at the age of 19 when he was in college. He started creating content in 2018 and feels the plunge to Media Production has been a natural progression for him. He feels, "Because I've been in the media industry for a while now, I have a fair bit of understanding of how content works and what people like to consume." Deepak is extremely optimistic about this space and is sure of making a dent in the universe by making some gripping content, especially regional.

Entrepreneur & Content Creator Deepak Pareek, having a community of 150k+ people on social media, has been actively creating content for young folks especially college students and his 60-second reels have been popularly shared by millennials across the country who look up to him for career advice and tips on how to work productively.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

