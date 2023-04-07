Continental Hospitals performs the first robot-assisted CABG procedure in India with SSI Mantra Robot

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad successfully performed the first robot-assisted CABG procedure in India, on a 36-year-old patient with coronary heart disease and two prior angioplasties. The procedure was performed by an expert panel of surgeons led by Senior Cardio-thoracic & Vascular Surgeon Dr Pradeep Rachakonda under the guidance of Dr Sudhir Srivastava acclaimed international Robotic CTVS Surgeon, Founder & Chairman of SS Innovation.

This surgery is the first of its kind in India and marks another huge leap in the adoption of robot-assisted techniques to improve surgical outcomes and patient experiences at Continental Hospitals. The robot-assisted procedure ensures that the patient undergoes minimal trauma, recovers fast and returns to normalcy much faster when compared to traditional forms of surgery.

Following the successful procedure, the patient was moved to the cardiac ICU and is now recuperating well.

The Robotic Surgery Team at Continental Hospitals has been a pioneer in performing several surgeries in Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology and Gynaecology and has a steadfast commitment to improved patient outcomes with advanced robotic procedures.



Continental Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr Guru N Reddy commended the team for this stupendous achievement and underlined the hospital's commitment to continued push in the direction of improving surgical & patient outcomes.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to adopting the latest and most advanced technologies that offer our surgeons the ability to perform the most complex surgeries with ease, and deliver patients a much faster recovery option with less trauma and pain," said Dr Reddy.

SS Innovation Founder & Chairman Dr Sudhir Srivastava noted that this was the first cardiac robotic procedure on their robot-assisted surgical platform in the country. And said that it is a matter of great pride for them to collaborate with Continental Hospitals in this journey.

Dr Srivastava, in all praise for Continental Hospital's infrastructure and ultramodern sophisticated operation theatres and surgical talent, declared that Continental Hospitals will be SS Innovation's southern regional training centre in India.

