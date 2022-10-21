Coocaa TV celebrates Diwali with amazing discounts on Amazon and Flipkart

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/PNN): Global leading manufacturer of Smart TVs, Coocaa TV announces their major holiday with amazing discounts from September 15 to October 31. Customers can buy a Coocaa smart TV starting at Rs 7999 for 32-inch or a Google TV at Rs 24999 for 43-inch Ultra HD from Amazon or Flipkart.

"Diwali is one of the major festivals that is celebrated across the country. We are looking forward to this festive season. We released our festive price to heighten the festival's enthusiasm. We are excited about the holiday sale, and all these offers amplify the joyous spirit.," said Sushovit Ranjan, Business Head, Coocaa TV.

By providing a huge selection of reasonably priced televisions, Coocaa's TV sale will provide customers with the newest technology at the lowest price. The most recent 43-inch UHD Google TV is available for Rs 24999, 55-inch UHD Google TV for Rs 34999, and the 65-inch UHD Google TV for Rs. 51999 only.



Coocaa has also launched a 32-inch and a 43-inch FHD Google Tv on Flipkart. Both the TVs are available at the one-day launch price of Rs. 10999 and Rs. 18999 on Flipkart.

Coocaa is a leading manufacturer of smart TV's across the world striving to help its customers - "Explore, Discover, Create". It is a globally renowned brand from Skyworth and has been in existence since 2006. The product portfolio offers a wide range of affordable televisions; Coocaa dominates the open market with operations across Europe, India, and Southeast Asia. With a mission to promote intelligent lifestyles through its innovative technology, coocaa is committed to developing smart and trendy products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation.

The brand has several lines of products in the consumer durable segment across the globe, though in India at this moment we are focusing on Only Smart Television. Our current portfolio includes Coolita Series OS which is our own operating system. We have Google-certified android TV and very soon we are going to Introduce Google TV for our Indian consumers.

For more information, visit https://www.coocaatv.in/

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

